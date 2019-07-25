BMW readies US factory for plug-in versions of X3 and X5

BMW has adapted its Spartanburg factory in the US for the production of the new X3 xDrive30e and X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid SUVs, which will be sold alongside existing petrol and diesel-powered versions.

The firm has doubled the size of the factory's battery assembly facility in an investment programme it says has cost US$10 million (£8 million).

The two new hybrid models will feature pure electric capability for limited distances, with powertrains that make use of plug-in electric and energy recuperation technology.

No specific powertrain details have yet been revealed, but the X3 xDrive30e reportedly uses the same powertrain as the recently introduced 330e.

The unit combines a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 181bhp with a gearbox-mounted electric motor delivering 112bhp. Total system output is 288bhp, with peak torque rated at 310lb ft.