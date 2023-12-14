BMW Neue Klasse SUV concept confirmed for 21 March unveiling

BMW will provide a first look at the future of its SUV line-up on 21 March, when it unveils the new Vision Neue Klasse X concept.
The German brand confirmed the reveal date on social media with a teaser image showing the car’s side profile, revealing it to have a similar silhouette to the current iX.
The concept is expected to closely preview the first of six cars based on BMW’s Neue Klasse EV platform that will arrive from the latter half of 2025.
A bold, five-seat SUV set to succeed the existing iX3, the bold five-seat SUV will pack close to 600bhp in its most potent form.
It will be joined by the radical i3 saloon, which was previewed as the Neue Klasse concept at the Munich show in September.
Other Neue Klasse electric models will be added to the BMW line-up in quick succession, BMW R&D boss Frank Weber told Autocar in December 2023.
“We are in a phase where flexibility is required,” he said. “We have to detach ourselves from how we have perceived platforms up to now.
“There is an increasing realisation that the art of mastering diversity in your portfolio lies in how you use and network major components – engines, motors, battery cells, onboard computers, control units, app functions and software upgrades.
“It is not so much the platform structure itself but the individual components and how you use them. That is the Neue Klasse.”
The second-generation iX3, codenamed NA5, will be sold alongside petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions of the fifth-generation ‘G45’ X3, in a similar strategy to today’s iX3.
Especially in times where we have many automotive new-joiners from Asia and therefore brand recognition is extremely important, BMW (which I personally like a lot) is changing the looks completely. Im not too sure whether this is a good idea.
Oooh!!!, that front, not BMW looking at all!, worryingly I'm getting used to a nice interior than how it looks outside,cars on the whole are getting similar looking, I think it's design, there's not much scope for less boxy exterior,oh, they won't be cheap.
2025 but the current ix3 is depreciating like a stone. Cheap is of course subjective, but you can buy a del miles ix3 with extras for £45k - they're listing at £54k. Or the Pro model for £53k and that lists at £68k !
If that's the advertised selling price then in makes you wonder what the trade is.
Bottom line is these things aren't selling very well.
With camo it looks exactly like an ID4 and that's the most non-descript piece of car design since the ID3. Do carmakers think we think cars are now white goods because they're electric and therefore we can't tell the difference between designed and "designed from the beach because we were busy and we couldn't be bothered to do better"?