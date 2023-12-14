BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW Neue Klasse SUV concept confirmed for 21 March unveiling
UP NEXT
Top 10 longest-range electric cars

BMW Neue Klasse SUV concept confirmed for 21 March unveiling

New Vision Neue Klasse X will preview the future of the brand’s SUV line-up
News
Greg KableCharlie Martin Autocar
6 mins read
18 March 2024

BMW will provide a first look at the future of its SUV line-up on 21 March, when it unveils the new Vision Neue Klasse X concept.

The German brand confirmed the reveal date on social media with a teaser image showing the car’s side profile, revealing it to have a similar silhouette to the current iX.

The concept is expected to closely preview the first of six cars based on BMW’s Neue Klasse EV platform that will arrive from the latter half of 2025.

Related articles

A bold, five-seat SUV set to succeed the existing iX3, the bold five-seat SUV will pack close to 600bhp in its most potent form.

It will be joined by the radical i3 saloon, which was previewed as the Neue Klasse concept at the Munich show in September.

 

Other Neue Klasse electric models will be added to the BMW line-up in quick succession, BMW R&D boss Frank Weber told Autocar in December 2023.

“We are in a phase where flexibility is required,” he said. “We have to detach ourselves from how we have perceived platforms up to now.

“There is an increasing realisation that the art of mastering diversity in your portfolio lies in how you use and network major components – engines, motors, battery cells, onboard computers, control units, app functions and software upgrades.

“It is not so much the platform structure itself but the individual components and how you use them. That is the Neue Klasse.”

The second-generation iX3, codenamed NA5, will be sold alongside petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions of the fifth-generation ‘G45’ X3, in a similar strategy to today’s iX3.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8
Yangwang U8
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 BMW iX3 2021 FD FrontAction

BMW iX3

BMW’s first electric SUV is an electrified X3. Is that enough?

Read our review
Back to top

But while the new EV moves on to the Neue Klasse platform, the more familiar ICE variants will be based on an updated version of the CLAR platform in use today.

Weber said: “When a large part of your sales is electric, you have to consider how you align all platforms for volume growth. We are firmly convinced that our strength in conventional internal-combustion-engine models, together with the developments that we have in store for our next generation of electric models, will lead to further growth for BMW.”

Production of the Audi Q6 E-tron and Porsche Macan Electric rival, which is being developed for sale in each of BMW’s existing markets, will take place at a new factory in Debrecen, Hungary, from 2025.

BMW’s plants in Munich, Germany, and San Luis Potosí, Mexico, are also slated to begin production of Neue Klasse models from 2026 and 2027.

Until now, the iX3 and Chinese-market i3 saloon have been produced exclusively at BMW’s factory in Dadong, China. Production of the new ICE X3, on the other hand, will remain at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the US.

At the centre of the developments brought to the Neue Klasse architecture is a new sixth-generation lithium ion battery. Developed in-house at BMW, it dispenses with the prismatic cells of existing electric-powered BMW models for new cylindrical cells featuring liquid cooling.

Advertisement
Back to top

The new cells come with a standard diameter of 46mm and two different heights – either 95mm or 120mm, depending on the model in which they are housed.

Weber revealed that the new battery features greater nickel but reduced cobalt content within the cathode, compared with the fifth-generation battery in use today.

The anode also receives more silicon content and an altered synthetic graphite mix. All up, the new battery technology is claimed to bring about a significant 20% increase in volumetric energy density.

This will allow future BMWs to provide a much longer range from batteries that are the same size as those in use today.

With a shift from the 400V electric architecture used in all existing BMW EVs to a more advanced 800V system, the new battery is also claimed to charge 30% faster than the unit it replaces.

There are no official details two years before BMW’s planned launch, but the new iX3 and other Neue Klasse models are expected to support charging at up to 350kW on high-powered DC chargers for a notable reduction in charging times.

For reference, the 77.4kWh battery packs of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 can be topped up from 10-80% in just 18 minutes at a 350kW charger. Another key development for upcoming Neue Klasse models is a new range of electric motors.

Advertisement
Back to top

A crucial component of the new architecture, according to Weber, the synchronous units are designed specifically for the Neue Klasse platform but have also been developed to fit into other, CLAR-based electric models.

Autocar has been told that they feature new windings, an altered stator and additional cooling capacity through a revised housing and water jacket.

BMW touts a 25% increase in efficiency for Neue Klasse models, but Weber said the gains are not down to the electric motor alone.

“We want to be maximally efficient but at the same time maximally dynamic,” he said. “It is not only the electric motor that contributes to efficiency. It is the entire system – all components and what we call secondary effects like weight, aerodynamics and rolling resistance.

“Today, the i4 has a real-world range of around 400km [249 miles]. In the future, it will have 500km [311 miles] or more. We’ve always said the answer can’t be to make ever-larger batteries.”

Unlike today’s rear-wheel-drive-only iX3, the second-generation car will be available in rear- and four-wheel-drive layouts, in both standard and M-branded performance guises, including a four-wheel-drive iX3 M60 flagship due in 2026.

Advertisement
Back to top

Set to join the i5 M60 and iX M60 in a growing number of electric models from BMW M, the iX3 M60 is expected to offer approaching 600bhp from a pair of new sixth-generation electric motors.

In a bid to provide them with a typical BMW-like driving character, all Neue Klasse-based models will also be fitted with a new supercomputer controller, or what BMW calls the ‘Heart of Joy’.

Weber said: “It is nothing less than BMW’s DNA, encompassing everything related to driving dynamics and providing the basis for how the drivetrain and the chassis interact and perform.

“We’re convinced few competitors can do this so successfully. They might purchase the competency from somewhere, but there is nowhere they can buy it in combination like this because we’ve done it ourselves using our own expertise and knowledge.”

Weber said BMW has invested heavily in ensuring its future models continue to deliver on the company’s long-held ‘ultimate driving machine’ mantra despite the shift to electrification. “There was a long discussion exactly around this particular character with the Neue Klasse,” said Weber.

“We came to the conclusion that our customers don’t want just a computer and wheels. They want a digitally competent product, but they don’t want a computer on wheels. It’s a highly emotional relationship you enter into.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Weber pinpointed the electric motor and its ability to provide infinite levels of throttle response as one area that BMW has been able to exploit in its efforts to provide future models with a distinct driving character.

“It’s very precise – unlike the combustion engine, which is a bit clumsy by comparison,” he said.

“An electric motor regulates incredibly finely. We’ve managed to harness this in combination with chassis systems to take electric car driving to the next level.”

With its four separate microprocessors, Weber is confident the Heart of Joy controller will set new standards for computing power.

He said: "When we started development, we quickly realised the concept was correct. What we weren’t banking on was the potential. It really is a game-changer.”

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used BMW iX3 cars for sale

BMW IX3 80kWh Premier Edition Pro Auto 5dr
2021
£38,000
13,732miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW IX3 80kWh M Sport Auto 5dr
2022
£37,700
18,960miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW IX3 80kWh Premier Edition Auto 5dr
2022
£36,550
17,893miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW IX3 80kWh M Sport Auto 5dr
2021
£36,500
21,032miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW IX3 80kWh M Sport Auto 5dr
2022
£41,500
9,326miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW Ix3 80kWh M Sport Auto 5dr
2022
£37,151
21,675miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW IX3 80kWh M Sport Pro Auto 5dr
2023
£49,107
8,832miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW IX3 80kWh M Sport Pro Auto 5dr
2022
£44,579
9,659miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW IX3 80kWh Premier Edition Auto 5dr
2021
£34,995
12,586miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 161 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
17
Add a comment…
brauhut 15 December 2023

Especially in times where we have many automotive new-joiners from Asia and therefore brand recognition is extremely important, BMW (which I personally like a lot) is changing the looks completely. Im not too sure whether this is a good idea.

Peter Cavellini 14 December 2023

Oooh!!!, that front, not BMW looking at all!, worryingly I'm getting used to a nice interior than how it looks outside,cars on the whole are getting similar looking, I think it's design, there's not much scope for less boxy exterior,oh, they won't be cheap.

scotty5 14 December 2023
Peter Cavellini wrote:

...oh, they won't be cheap.

2025 but the current ix3 is depreciating like a stone. Cheap is of course subjective, but you can buy a  del miles ix3 with extras for £45k - they're listing at £54k. Or the Pro model for  £53k and that lists at £68k !

If that's the advertised selling price then in makes you wonder what the trade is.

Bottom line is these things aren't selling very well.

astonandy 8 December 2023

With camo it looks exactly like an ID4 and that's the most non-descript piece of car design since the ID3. Do carmakers think we think cars are now white goods because they're electric and therefore we can't tell the difference between designed and "designed from the beach because we were busy and we couldn't be bothered to do better"?

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8
Yangwang U8
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech

View all car reviews