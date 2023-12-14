BMW Neue Klasse SUV concept confirmed for 21 March unveiling

BMW will provide a first look at the future of its SUV line-up on 21 March, when it unveils the new Vision Neue Klasse X concept.

The German brand confirmed the reveal date on social media with a teaser image showing the car’s side profile, revealing it to have a similar silhouette to the current iX.

The concept is expected to closely preview the first of six cars based on BMW’s Neue Klasse EV platform that will arrive from the latter half of 2025.

A bold, five-seat SUV set to succeed the existing iX3, the bold five-seat SUV will pack close to 600bhp in its most potent form.

It will be joined by the radical i3 saloon, which was previewed as the Neue Klasse concept at the Munich show in September.

Other Neue Klasse electric models will be added to the BMW line-up in quick succession, BMW R&D boss Frank Weber told Autocar in December 2023.

“We are in a phase where flexibility is required,” he said. “We have to detach ourselves from how we have perceived platforms up to now.

“There is an increasing realisation that the art of mastering diversity in your portfolio lies in how you use and network major components – engines, motors, battery cells, onboard computers, control units, app functions and software upgrades.

“It is not so much the platform structure itself but the individual components and how you use them. That is the Neue Klasse.”

The second-generation iX3, codenamed NA5, will be sold alongside petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions of the fifth-generation ‘G45’ X3, in a similar strategy to today’s iX3.