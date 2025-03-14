BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW to launch 40 new or updated models by 2028
UP NEXT
Why China won’t come to the aid of European car manufacturing

BMW to launch 40 new or updated models by 2028

Announcement made in annual sales conference, which revealed one in five BMW Group cars sold last year was an EV

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 March 2025

BMW is set to go on a massive product offensive, launching 40 models in the next three years.

Announced by CEO Oliver Zipse during the brand's annual results conference, the launches will be either new models or updates to current cars.

At least two of these will be its first Neue Klasse models. The first will be the long-awaited next-generation iX3 - the production version of the Neue Klasse Vision X - which, Zipse said, will be unveiled at the Munich motor show in September. It will be quickly followed by the electric 3 Series.

Related articles

The news follows a tricky year for its BMW Group parent, with the only silver lining coming in the form of EV sales.

The group sold 426,594 electric cars across its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands – 13.5% more than in 2023. This meant EVs made up a fifth of the group's total sales.

That was a silver lining in an otherwise difficult year for the group in which revenue fell 8.4% to €142 billion (£119bn) and earnings before tax fell 35.8% to €10.9bn (£9.2bn)

The group was hit hard in the second half of the year because of its massive brake-related recall coupled with the downturn in sales in China.

While the company wouldn’t disclose an exact figure on Chinese market sales, Zipse said the “dip” in China sales was down to “persistently low consumer sentiment”.

Despite that, China was BMW Group’s biggest market for EV sales, with more than 100,000 deliveries. EV sales in the US also hit an all-time annual high, with 50,000 sold.

The US market was the biggest global buyer of M-badged cars too (either full-fat M cars or M Sport trims). These cars accounted for one in 10 BMW sales in the country.

Overall, the group sold 2.45 million cars in 2024, down 4% on the previous year. Of those, 2.2m (-2.3%) were BMWs, 245,000 (-17.1%) were Minis and 5712 (-5.3%) were Rolls-Royces. One in three Rolls cars sold last year was a Spectre EV.

Only a slight increase in deliveries is expected in 2025, said CFO Walter Mertl, as the group navigates tariff increases worldwide.

Advertisement

Latest business news

BYD production

Why China won’t come to the aid of European car manufacturing

Why China won’t come to the aid of European car manufacturing
Sir Keir Starmer
Credit: Getty Images
UK ban on new hybrid car sales from 2030 to be relaxed - report
UK ban on new hybrid car sales from 2030 to be relaxed - report
Hot Climate Testing SAV Lim 06
Arrival of BMW's next-gen Neue Klasse cars will start in September with the iX3 SUV
BMW to launch 40 new or updated models by 2028
BMW to launch 40 new or updated models by 2028
Skoda enyaq new factory
Skoda's record 2024 makes it "most profitable" volume Western car brand
Skoda&#039;s record 2024 makes it &quot;most profitable&quot; volume Western car brand
Blume Porsche
Porsche chief Oliver Blume
Porsche chief expects 'challenging times' in 2025 as margins slip
Porsche chief expects &#039;challenging times&#039; in 2025 as margins slip

View all business news

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Ford KUGA 1.5 TDCi Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,000
68,615miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A6 Avant 2.0 TDI SE Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£4,995
139,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Ateca 1.5 TSI EVO XPERIENCE Lux DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,295
18,316miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 Series 3.0 530d MHT M Sport Touring Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£33,090
50,100miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q2 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,200
28,250miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Design E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,999
32,118miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford KUGA 1.5T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,500
63,011miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C1 1.0 VTi Flair Euro 5 3dr
2015
£5,695
29,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec S Black Edition Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£3,995
90,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

001 mercedes amg c43 front tracking 2022
Mercedes-Benz C43
7
Mercedes-Benz C43
Audi SQ8 Q8 etron 2025 Review front corner 79
Used Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-tron 2022-2025 review
6
Used Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-tron 2022-2025 review
great british sportscars gbs zero 2024 jh 8
Great British Sports Cars Zero
Great British Sports Cars Zero
Dacia Sandero 2025 Review front tracking 03
Dacia Sandero
8
Dacia Sandero
P90452749 highRes bmw 2 series active
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
8
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

View all car reviews