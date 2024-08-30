BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW brake recall affects Mini Cooper and Countryman deliveries

Cars are affected by integrated braking systems issue, which hit some 80,000 BMW Group cars earlier this year
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
30 August 2024

Mini has partially halted deliveries of its Cooper and Countryman models due to an impending brake system-related recall caused by potentially defective parts.

Cars are affected by issues with the integrated braking system, which determines the amount of feel and feedback provided through the brake pedal.

The same problem also impacted more than 80,000 BMW and Rolls-Royce models worldwide earlier this year. 

In this case, ABS and stability control systems defects were found to potentially cause power braking assistance to fail, meaning the driver could lose control of their car. 

The BMW Group, which owns Mini, is looking to extend this recall action to include more models “as additional cases outside the original scope of the recall have been identified”.

A spokesperson for Mini confirmed to Autocar that the cars affected were the three- and five-door Cooper as well as the Countryman. They said: “Some new Mini vehicles, which are affected by the extension of the safety-related recall for the integrated braking system, are currently on hold and will be delivered to customers as soon as the respective parts have been exchanged.”

Affected owners who have contacted Autocar have been told more than 20,000 vehicles are affected. Mini disputes that and claims the number is “much lower” but has not provided a figure. 

The spokesperson said: “BMW Group UK is in discussions with the DVSA and will announce the intended remedy actions imminently. Where vehicles are recalled, affected customers in the UK will be informed via a letter to the registered keeper.”

Mini sales are “operating as normal”, the spokesperson confirmed, and all Mini models remain available to order.

 

