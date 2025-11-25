BACK TO ALL NEWS
EV pay-per-mile tax could 'inflict severe damage' on car industry

BMW ends roadster production with 335bhp Z4 Final Edition

Production of the Toyota GR Supra-twinned G29-generation Z4 will come to an end in March 2026

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
25 November 2025

BMW has unveiled the final variant of its long-running Z4, bringing production of BMW roadsters to an end for the foreseeable future.

The Final Edition will be available to order from late January 2026, serving as the run-out model of the G29-generation Z4 ahead of its production end next March. 

BMW has confirmed there will be no direct successor once production ends – although the 4 Series and 8 Series convertibles will remain in the brand's range.

The Final Edition brings a series of exclusive exterior touches, most prominently a Frozen Matt Black paint finish paired with M High-Gloss Shadowline trim. Red M Sport brake calipers are fitted as standard. 

Inside, red stitching runs across the dashboard, centre console, door cards and sport seats, with a matching steering wheel and bespoke sill plates completing the treatment.

The Final Edition package is available across all three Z4 model variants: the 197bhp sDrive20i, the 258bhp sDrive30i and the 340bhp M40i (although the 30i is no longer offered in the UK).

Pricing hasn't yet been confirmed; the current Z4 line-up tops out at £59,365.

The Final Edition marks the end of more than three decades of roadster production at BMW that began with the Z3 (pictured below) in 1995. Its successor, the Z4 of 2002 (E85), introduced a more contemporary styling and was headed by the 336bhp Z4 M Roadster.

The second-generation Z4 of 2009 (E89) switched to a folding hardtop for the first time. The third-generation Z4 (G29), which was twinned with the Toyota GR Supra, returned to a fabric roof and a lighter, more purist approach when launched in 2018.

Read our review

Car review
01 BMW Z4 manual 2024 review front driving

BMW Z4

BMW uses a manual gearbox to bring greater enthusiast appeal to its Z4 roadster

Read our review
