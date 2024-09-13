BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec takes over at Rolls-Royce
UP NEXT
"A huge success story": UK eyes 300,000 EV chargers by 2030

BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec takes over at Rolls-Royce

Big staff shuffle at BMW Group brings new design bosses for Rolls-Royce, Mini and BMW M
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
13 September 2024

Domagoj Dukec is moving from BMW to Rolls-Royce to take over as director of design from Anders Warming, as part of a dramatic overhaul of the BMW Group's design operations.

Warming has steered Rolls-Royce's design department for three years, having previously worked under Chris Bangle at BMW and then been appointed chief of design at Mini.

Cars launched under his stewardship include the electric Spectre, the refreshed Cullinan and Phantom and the £20 million Droptail

Related articles

Warming is moving to become head of the BMW Group's global Designworks operation, which takes a more overarching view of future mobility across the company's entire portfolio. 

Warming's and Dukec's new roles are among several significant changes for BMW Group Design, with director Adrian van Hooydonk rearranging the teams "to meet changing demands for future-oriented design".

Ex-Polestar designer Maximillian Missoni, who has overseen the styling of each of the Swedish brand's production EVs and concepts, has been hired to lead the design of upper mid-size and luxury-class BMW models, including those from the recently acquired Alpina brand. 

Mini head designer Oliver Heilmer, meanwhile, will take over the design of the smaller and mid-size BMW cars, including from the M performance division. He will be replaced at Mini by Holger Hampf. 

Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge hailed the "substantial and lasting" impact that Warming has had on the brand and said "his wealth of experience and creativity have instructed our future aesthetic direction".

Dukec is well known as the long-time design chief at BMW, under whose stewardship the brand has completely overhauled the look of its cars, most notably embracing substantial new grilles for all its cars - a move that Dukec has acknowledged as "polarising" but "brand-shaping". 

He has been at BMW for more than 14 years and has served in various high-ranking positions - including as design director for the BMW i electrified sub-brand and then in the same role for the M performance division.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Kia Picanto review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
01 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport 2024 reivew cornering
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
9
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Rolls Royce Phantom S2 front corner

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II

The eighth-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom is the second of the company's modern era. Is it still a world-beater?

Read our review
Back to top

Before arriving in Munich, he was a senior designer for Peugeot and Citroën at the PSA Group, after starting his career in the late 1990s as an exterior designer at Volkswagen. 

He will assume "overall responsibility for all design topics" at Goodwood, including the expansion of the highly lucrative Bespoke division. 

Rolls-Royce hasn't yet indicated what its next production car will be, following the launch last year of the Spectre, but it's working on an update package for the Ghost and will be turning its attention to future EVs as it looks to go all-electric from 2030.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Rolls-Royce Phantom cars for sale

Rolls-Royce Phantom 6.7 V12 Auto Euro 6 4dr EWB
2024
£474,950
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Rolls-Royce Phantom 6.7 V12 Auto Euro 6 4dr
2015
£179,950
370miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Rolls-Royce Phantom 6.7 V12 Auto Euro 6 4dr
2018
£249,975
1,427miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe 6.7 V12 Auto Euro 5 2dr
2013
£374,950
1,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Rolls-Royce Phantom 6.7 V12 Auto Euro 6 4dr
2022
£319,950
5,189miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Rolls-Royce Phantom 6.7 V12 Auto Euro 5 4dr (EWB)
2015
£165,000
6,950miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Rolls-Royce Phantom 6.7 V12 Auto Euro 6 2dr
2016
£129,995
10,331miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Rolls-Royce PHANTOM 6.7 V12 Auto Euro 5 4dr
2015
£147,950
11,206miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Rolls-Royce Phantom 6.7 V12 Auto Euro 6 4dr EWB
2019
£269,950
14,355miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 39 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
tuga 13 September 2024
Wow, great.

Can't wait to see the vulgarity, sorry, "challenging designs" he will bring to RR.

TStag 13 September 2024

A good fit perhaps. Rolls Royce can be somewhat vulgar at times

Latest Reviews

Kia Picanto review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
01 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport 2024 reivew cornering
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
9
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3

View all car reviews