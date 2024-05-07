Rolls-Royce Cullinan revamp brings fresh look and new options

Rolls-Royce has updated its best-selling Cullinan SUV, six years after launch, with new styling, an overhauled interior, updated technology and a wealth of new options.

Expected to lift the base price up slightly to around £330,000, the updated Rolls-Royce Cullinan majors on offering ever-more extensive personalisation options, while introducing new technology and evolved styling.

Acknowledging that many Cullinan owners use their cars daily in the city but often travel long distances and sometimes even venture off road, Rolls-Royce has doubled down on the SUV's propensity to be "effortless, everywhere".

Described as "the most extensive Series II development in Rolls-Royce history", the Cullinan has therefore been updated in awareness that it "increasingly serves as a super-luxury product in which clients wish to be seen and project their character - albeit with the capacity to vanish into nature at will".

Rolls-Royce designer Anders Warming said he focused on emphasising the "verticality" of the 'high-sided' luxury SUV for the facelift, with the company drawing a link between the Cullinan's bluff, towering proportions and the "illuminated skyscrapers in the megacities where Cullinan is increasingly at home".

Warming told Autocar: "We wanted to have a more sheer aesthetic, a more modern, monolithic appearance in the front. That being said, we didn't want it to be like a wall either. We wanted to have that more beautiful reference.

"And that's why the idea of water came up – as if you have a large vessel or a beautiful boat going through water, and it's gently spreading the water."