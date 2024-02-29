BACK TO ALL NEWS
Rolls-Royce Droptail: third version of £20m roadster revealed

Unique new Arcadia coupé takes inspiration from Asian architecture, hot rods and interiors of classic cars
29 February 2024

Rolls-Royce has revealed the third example of its £20 million coachbuilt roadster, the Droptail, hailing it as an example of “daring in minimalism and subtlety”.

Called the Arcadia Droptail, it follows the Amethyst and La Rose Noire cars shown last year as part of a production run of four.

The Arcadia is said to be inspired by the architecture and design from its commissioner’s favourite regions, including Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The car’s white paint features aluminium and glass particles to create “a level of intrigue upon further study”, according to Rolls-Royce.

The firm added that the Arcadia’s commissioner was “very particular and involved” in determining the intensity of the contrasting silver finish.

Unlike on the three other Droptails, the lower section of the Arcadia’s carbonfibre tub is painted, receiving the same silver finish.

Rolls-Royce Droptail Arcadia side

Inside, the Arcadia’s wood panelling was developed with reference to the commissioner’s favourite houses and classic cars.

Santos Straight Grain rosewood was selected for its “rich texture” but, having one of the tightest grains of any timber thus far used in a Rolls-Royce, presented a significant engineering challenge. Apparently it easily tears when machined and is prone to cracking while it dries.

A bespoke lacquer also had to be developed to protect the wood for the lifetime of the car in tropical climates. Superyacht coatings were initially considered but would have required regular reapplications, according to Rolls-Royce.

In all, developing the coating and working the 233 pieces of wood took more than 8000 hours of development, the firm said.

The dashboard also features a clock of Rolls-Royce’s own design, said to be the most complex such part it has ever developed, requiring two years of research and five months of assembly.

Rolls-Royce Droptail Arcadia rear

Design director Anders Warming said: “With [the] Arcadia Droptail, we witness daring in minimalism and subtlety, informed by the lifestyle of an individual who has a unique appreciation for British luxury.

"In creating this historic motor car, we once again prove our peerless abilities in synthesising and executing Bespoke design at its highest level.”

The two-seat roadster is powered by Goodwood's familiar twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12, fettled to produce an additional 30bhp – giving total outputs of 593bhp and 620lb ft.

Peter Cavellini 29 February 2024

Weirdly l like it, don't know why but I do, I guess the owner or commissioner of there car would also purchase the other three to complete his garage of four, so there works of art really,something to gawp at as it drives by,from what we can see it's beautifully put together, the overall shape of the exterior isn't awkward looking from any angle,and it cash in the bank before their built too!

