Audi A6, VW Golf designer takes reins at Polestar

Philipp Römers has been named as Polestar’s new head of design, replacing Maximilian Missoni.

Römers was previously Audi’s head of exterior design and is credited with designing cars including the outgoing Audi A6, the A8 and E-tron GT, as well as the Mk7 Volkswagen Golf.

Missoni, who was Polestar’s design chief since it was hived off from Volvo in 2018, has left to take a new role at a different company.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “I thank Max for his leadership and companionship during the inception of Polestar as Europe’s only pure-EV brand. Max established the innovative design standards that combine aesthetics, luxury and performance in a way that is truly Polestar. We wish him all the best in the future.

“At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Philipp to Polestar. Philipp’s modern approach to automotive design and experience from the luxury, performance segment will really support us as we take the next step in developing our model line-up.”

Römers arrives at a critical moment in Polestar’s development, as it expands from one model, the 2, to a broader line-up of luxury cars. It’s aiming for break-even cashflow and 155,000 sales next year.

Among the cars Römers is likely to be charged with designing are the follow-up to the 2, as well as mid-life updates for the 3, 4, 5 and 6.