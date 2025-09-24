The new BMW iX3 and its impending Neue Klasse siblings could help BMW become the dominant player in the premium EV market, according to its sales boss.

The SUV revealed at the Munich motor show is the first model based on an advanced new platform that features new electric motor technology and batteries.

The launch model offers a range of more than 500 miles, which should make it the longest-range EV in the UK when it goes on sale next year.

Unlike some rivals, BMW has always hedged its bets on future powertrain technology and will continue to offer combustion-engined equivalents.

Yet BMW sales boss Jochen Goller told Autocar that the iX3 represents “a decisive moment” for the German firm.

“We still believe that by the end of this decade, 50% of our sales will be electric globally. So if this doesn’t work, we have 50% [of planned sales] at risk,” said Goller.

“We’re not putting all our eggs in one basket, but it’s clear we want to be as successful in the electric field as we are in the combustion field.

“While we are clearly performing well against others, we are not a clear leader yet in the electric field. And the Neue Klasse is a vehicle to achieve the same dominance in the premium segment in the electric field as we are in with ICE.

“So it's extremely important, we’ve invested a lot and it's a very decisive moment. If we are able to achieve this – and I’m sure we will – then we are playing in both fields, which gives us a clear competitive advantage.

"When you look at many Chinese and other firms, they are strong in one area but not in the other, and that's why we are quite confident.

“This is a big jump technology-wise, and I can imagine some European customers being a bit overwhelmed in the beginning. But once you drive it, you soon won’t be able to imagine anything else.”