BMW completes 8 Series range with new four-door Gran Coupé

New 8 Series Gran Coupé will go on sale in the UK this September with choice of straight-six and V8 engines
by Greg Kable
18 June 2019

BMW has rounded out its new 8 Series line-up with the Gran Coupé. The new four-door 8 Series will go on sale in September after a Frankfurt motor show debut, priced from £69,340. 

The Gran Coupé joins the 8 Series Coupé and Convertible with a line-up that will comprise six-cylinder and V8 models, including the rapid new 516bhp M850i xDrive Gran Coupé. The 8 Series Gran Coupé replaces the discontinued 6 Series Gran Coupé in a growing market segment that will place it up against high-end versions of the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS, as well as the Porsche Panamera

At 5082mm long, 1932mm wide and 1407mm tall, the 8 Series Gran Coupé is 239mm longer, 30mm wider and 66mm taller that its coupé sibling. 

This added length is partly the result of a 201mm-longer wheelbase than that of the 8 Series Coupé and Convertible, at 3023mm. It allows for two extra frameless doors and rear seat space that’s on a par with its predecessor’s. 

The 8 Series Gran Coupé has a traditional boot at the rear, with a 440-litre capacity. The load length can be extended when the 40/20/40-configured rear seat is folded down. 

The engine choices for the 8 Series Gran Coupé mirror those of its siblings. 

The entry point to the new line-up is the 840i turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol unit, which develops 335bhp and 369lb ft of torque. It can be had in rear- or four-wheel drive and the 0-62mph times are 5.2sec and 4.9sec respectively. Fuel consumption is 39.2mpg combined. 

Also available is the diesel 840d, with a 3.0-litre inline six making 316bhp and 501lb ft. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in 5.1sec and claimed economy is 47.9mpg. 

Crowning the initial 8 Series Gran Coupé range is the M850i xDrive, which has a 523bhp turbocharged 4.4-litre V8. With a kerb weight of 1995kg, it is claimed to hit 62mph from rest in 3.9sec and return 28.8mpg combined economy. 

All engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the 840i and M850i xDrive both featuring an M Sport rear differential. Rearwheel steering is standard on four-wheel-drive cars and optional on rear-driven models. 

Later this year, BMW’s M division will launch even more powerful M8 and M8 Competition variants of the new four-door featuring a twinturbo 4.4-litre petrol V8 with 592bhp for the M8 and 616bhp for the M8 Competition.

Comments
4

Peter Cavellini

18 June 2019

 Main pic it looks like a Panamera, is it a better car than the Panamera?, will it be better than a Panamera?

Peter Cavellini.

mpls

18 June 2019

It's a nice car but the rear looks very fussy... too busy...

samyc

18 June 2019

Is it just me or is there a whiff of Vauxhall insignia in the side profile? 

abkq

19 June 2019
This undistinguished looking (inside and out) and very expensive car is the 'ultimate money making machine'.

