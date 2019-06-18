BMW completes 8 Series range with new four-door Gran Coupé

The 8 Series Gran Coupé has a traditional boot at the rear, with a 440-litre capacity. The load length can be extended when the 40/20/40-configured rear seat is folded down.

The engine choices for the 8 Series Gran Coupé mirror those of its siblings.

The entry point to the new line-up is the 840i turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol unit, which develops 335bhp and 369lb ft of torque. It can be had in rear- or four-wheel drive and the 0-62mph times are 5.2sec and 4.9sec respectively. Fuel consumption is 39.2mpg combined.

Also available is the diesel 840d, with a 3.0-litre inline six making 316bhp and 501lb ft. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in 5.1sec and claimed economy is 47.9mpg.

Crowning the initial 8 Series Gran Coupé range is the M850i xDrive, which has a 523bhp turbocharged 4.4-litre V8. With a kerb weight of 1995kg, it is claimed to hit 62mph from rest in 3.9sec and return 28.8mpg combined economy.

All engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the 840i and M850i xDrive both featuring an M Sport rear differential. Rearwheel steering is standard on four-wheel-drive cars and optional on rear-driven models.

Later this year, BMW’s M division will launch even more powerful M8 and M8 Competition variants of the new four-door featuring a twinturbo 4.4-litre petrol V8 with 592bhp for the M8 and 616bhp for the M8 Competition.

