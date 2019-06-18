BMW completes 8 Series range with new four-door Gran Coupé

BMW has rounded out its new 8 Series line-up with the Gran Coupé. The new four-door 8 Series will go on sale in September after a Frankfurt motor show debut, priced from £69,340.
The Gran Coupé joins the 8 Series Coupé and Convertible with a line-up that will comprise six-cylinder and V8 models, including the rapid new 516bhp M850i xDrive Gran Coupé. The 8 Series Gran Coupé replaces the discontinued 6 Series Gran Coupé in a growing market segment that will place it up against high-end versions of the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS, as well as the Porsche Panamera.
At 5082mm long, 1932mm wide and 1407mm tall, the 8 Series Gran Coupé is 239mm longer, 30mm wider and 66mm taller that its coupé sibling.
This added length is partly the result of a 201mm-longer wheelbase than that of the 8 Series Coupé and Convertible, at 3023mm. It allows for two extra frameless doors and rear seat space that’s on a par with its predecessor’s.
Peter Cavellini
Reminds me of....?
Main pic it looks like a Panamera, is it a better car than the Panamera?, will it be better than a Panamera?
Peter Cavellini.
mpls
It's a nice car but the rear
It's a nice car but the rear looks very fussy... too busy...
samyc
Insignia anyone...?
Is it just me or is there a whiff of Vauxhall insignia in the side profile?
abkq
This undistinguished looking
