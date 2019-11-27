Bentley plots £1.5m ultra-exclusive open-top sports tourer

The model, which will arrive in 2021 if approved, will be a two-seat barchetta-styled tourer, intended to “exaggerate the sensations of driving”, according to one source.

The barchetta will use a traditional petrol powertrain, eschewing any form of electrification. It will be powered by Bentley’s 6.0-litre W12 engine and produce at least 626bhp and 664lb ft, as it does in the Continental GT and Flying Spur.

No roof will be offered, which will make the car significantly lighter and enable it to beat the 3.7sec 0-62mph sprint of the Continental GT.

Bentley is believed to be in conversation with its closest clients about this Collectors’ Series, of which no more than 12 vehicles would be made. The plans follow the announcement in September of a continuation series of 12 Bentley ‘Blowers’, all of which have been allocated.

There has also been a number of other limited editions created by Mulliner this year, including the Mulsanne WO Edition, Continental GT No. 9 and Continental GT Convertible No. 1, all of which quickly sold out, according to Bentley.

The popularity of these exclusive models demonstrates a thirst for bespoke Bentleys by its customers and echoes rivals such as Rolls-Royce and McLaren, which are investing more resources in creating ultra-high-end models to cater for the super-rich. Such cars are also highly profitable for their makers.

Talking about demand for such cars earlier this year, Sielaff said: “We have more and more customers asking for a very individual Bentley – almost a one-off or a series of 10. From our observations, if you look at society, the rich customers are getting richer.

“They come to us and say: ‘I want the one and only Bentley tailor-made for myself.’ In the old days, this was difficult for homologation but now we ramp up this idea.”