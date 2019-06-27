Bentley rounds off centenary trio with Continental Number 1 Edition

Bentley has paid tribute to its 1929 Blower race car with the new Continental GT Number 1 Edition by Mulliner.

Based on the Continental GT Convertible, the Number 1 can be had in either red or grey and features a number of bespoke styling elements that, the firm says, “celebrate some of the pioneering individuals from the marque’s first 100 years”.

The Number 1 is equipped with a Centenary trim package that adds commemorative badges to the bootlid and wheels, unique LED lighting patterns and bespoke interior elements. The number 1 is painted on the grille, in reference to the brand’s historic motorsport markings, and a carbonfibre body kit is fitted as standard.

Further styling upgrades include 18-carat gold badging, jewel-encrusted oil and fuel filler caps, and 22in alloy wheels finished in dark red or gloss black.

The Continental’s rotating infotainment display now features a miniature replica of the Bentley Blower’s distinctive wheel spinner, formed from a piece of piston taken from the original car.