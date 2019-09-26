Bentley Bentayga Hybrid: pricing confirmed for brand's first hybrid

The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, the firm's first electrified production vehicle, is now on sale in the UK, priced from £133,100.

First revealed at the Geneva motor show in March 2018, order books for the plug-in hybrid SUV were due to open later that year. However, the launch was significantly delayed in the European market as a result of WLTP emissions certification.

A Bentley spokesman said the setback was "due to WLTP certification, with business priority placed on getting the [new] Continental GT and GT Convertible on sale in as many markets as possible".

Customer deliveries of the Bentayga Hybrid are now set to get underway before the end of this year.

The luxury plug-in hybrid is capable of up to 24.2 miles of electric-only range on the WLTP combined cycle. It couples a 126bhp, 295lb ft electric motor with a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine for a 0-62mph time of 5.5sec and top speed of 158mph. Total power output is unconfirmed, but it can be expected to match the 455bhp of the powertrain-sharing Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, while torque is rated at 516lb ft.

Unique to the Bentayga Hybrid is a range of sat-nav features that automatically calculate the "optimum combination of electric motor and engine" according to the planned journey. Three driving modes - EV, Hybrid and Hold - offer varying balances of electric and engine power, with regenerative braking working to recover energy at all times.