Audi Q6 E-tron Sportback tipped for 2024 launch

Audi will launch a coupé-style Sportback version of its upcoming Q6 E-tron electric SUV – and it could be in dealerships in 2024.

Spied for the first time, the electric SUV will join the standard version of the Audi Q6 E-tron, which the German car maker has tipped to reach its first customers in 2023.

What sets the newly spotted model apart is its sleek, rakish roofline, a distinguishing feature of Audi’s Sportback models. The rest of the car follows a near-identical design to the standard car, with slimline LED headlights, large vents and an expansive interpretation of Audi’s trademark 'single-frame' grille.

Inside, it is expected to take cues from the current Audi E-tron, which gets a dual-screen MMI Navigation Plus infotainment suite, as well as a digital instrument screen. No official details have yet been released.

The car will sit on Porsche and Audi’s jointly engineered Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. The upcoming electric Porsche Macan will also use the platform, which is based on the J1 chassis used for the Porshce Taycan and Audi E-tron GT.

Full performance figures have not yet been released, but Audi has already hinted at the potential of the new platform, with the A6 E-tron concept offering a combined 469bhp and 590lb ft from its twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain.

Range is expected to push 300 miles. The platform is able to support charging speeds of up to 350kW, thanks to its built-in 800V charging functionality.

Audi has also mooted plans for the future of its RS performance range, with the top-rung version of the E-tron GT setting the tone for the electrification of the Audi Sport division.