Audi E-tron GT: electric sports saloon seen ahead of LA unveiling

The Audi E-tron GT has been seen again in the clearest spy images yet ahead of an expected inveiling at the 2020 Los Angeles motor show.

The electric grand tourer, a sibling to the Porsche Taycan, isn't set to hit showrooms until 2021 after the November unveiling, but lightly disguised prototypes are now testing on German roads.

It appears that the design of the original 2018 concept will be largely retained for production, with the camouflaged test mues sharing the same lines and proportions. Notable differences include the presence of door handles, which were absent on the concept.

Although the interior has yet to be pictured in detail, it is largely expected to match the concept's layout, complete with digital cockpit and driver-oriented infotainment display.

The finished car is expected to arrive with a 96kWh battery that will be capable of 248 miles of electric range on the WLTP test cycle, while 350kW charging should make an 80% fast charge take as little as 20 minutes. With the battery occupying the entire underfloor area between the front and rear axles, it's set to have a centre of gravity comparable with Audi's R8 supercar.

The concept version of the E-tron GT has a synchronous motor on each axle to produce a combined 582bhp and is capable of 0-62mph in 3.5sec and a 149mph top speed. All-wheel steering and torque-vectoring quattro permanent all-wheel drive should deliver "sports car-like agility and precision", according to Audi.

The production version is set to be built at Audi's Böllinger Höfe facility, where it currently produces the R8. The E-tron GT is expected to be launched at close to £100,000.