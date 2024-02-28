BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin delays first electric car to 2026 in favour of PHEVs
New Renault 5 design can last "20 years", say designers

Aston Martin delays first electric car to 2026 in favour of PHEVs

Marque cites low demand for EVs as it pushes back its first and confirms plans for a range of plug-in hybrids
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
28 February 2024

Aston Martin has pushed back its first electric car from 2025 to 2026, due to low consumer demand. 

The company was scheduled to launch a high-riding, four-wheel-drive electric GT next year, but chairman Lawrence Stroll has told reporters that “consumer demand is not what we thought it was two years ago”, when the plans were first outlined.

He has confirmed that Aston Martin has designed four EVs but stopped short of confirming whether they're envisioned as direct replacements for the current line-up, which comprises three front-engined sports cars and the DBX SUV

"At this point, we're not willing to let the cat out of the bag regarding exactly what the BEVs are," Stroll said, refusing to be drawn on which segments Aston plans to launch EVs in.

Confirming that the first will now arrive a year later than planned, he said: "We believe that the consumer demand is not at the pace that analysts and politicians thought.

"We also do believe it will be there in the future; it's not going away. We just think there's a slight delay to the project."

As it transitions from pure-ICE to a pure-EV line-up, Aston Martin will use plug-in hybrid powertrains as a "bridging" technology for its customers. 

The British brand's first PHEV is the mid-engined Valhalla supercar, due to be launched in the final quarter of this year with an electrified V8 arrangement supplied by Mercedes-AMG

Aston Martin Valhalla prototype driving around Silverstone – front

"What we are feeling is that there are people who still want some electrification to drive around in the city for five, 10 or 15 miles on electric power but still have the sports car smell, feel and noise when you get out onto the autoroute," said Stroll.

"That's why we think hybrid [technology] is going to have a very long life, particularly for a company like us: it's about delivering thrills and excitement to the driving experience."

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
bmw x235i review 2024 28tracking front
BMW X2
8
BMW X2
bmw ix2 review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW iX2 front
BMW iX2
7
BMW iX2
volvo ex30 review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3

View all car reviews

For its fully electric cars, Aston Martin will use powertrains and batteries supplied by American EV firm Lucid, with which it inked a £182 million supply deal last year. 

The EVs will use four motors – two on the front axle – for a combined output of up to 1500bhp, Aston Martin has previously confirmed, and will be powered by Lucid cells and modules arranged into a battery pack of its own design. 

The architecture on which they will be based is being designed to last well into next decade, with the flexibility to accommodate both ground-hugging sports cars and higher-slung SUVs.

The first is tipped to sit somewhere between those two formats, similar in footprint to the Porsche Taycan but with a loftier silhouette.

Stroll's commentary on EV demand mirrors that from Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who last week said that "consumers should have a choice". He added that "we can't force them" and that "at the moment, they're voting with their feet and not buying [EVs]".

Speaking at the unveiling of the Fusilier 4x4, Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder elaborated: "We were swayed by the turn of the tide and buyers voting with their feet. We recognise not all buyers want EVs; there’s a use case for them for sure, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it ended up at 25-20% [of the market], rather than 100%.”

