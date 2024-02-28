Aston Martin delays first electric car to 2026 in favour of PHEVs

Aston Martin has pushed back its first electric car from 2025 to 2026, due to low consumer demand.

The company was scheduled to launch a high-riding, four-wheel-drive electric GT next year, but chairman Lawrence Stroll has told reporters that “consumer demand is not what we thought it was two years ago”, when the plans were first outlined.

He has confirmed that Aston Martin has designed four EVs but stopped short of confirming whether they're envisioned as direct replacements for the current line-up, which comprises three front-engined sports cars and the DBX SUV.

"At this point, we're not willing to let the cat out of the bag regarding exactly what the BEVs are," Stroll said, refusing to be drawn on which segments Aston plans to launch EVs in.

Confirming that the first will now arrive a year later than planned, he said: "We believe that the consumer demand is not at the pace that analysts and politicians thought.

"We also do believe it will be there in the future; it's not going away. We just think there's a slight delay to the project."

As it transitions from pure-ICE to a pure-EV line-up, Aston Martin will use plug-in hybrid powertrains as a "bridging" technology for its customers.

The British brand's first PHEV is the mid-engined Valhalla supercar, due to be launched in the final quarter of this year with an electrified V8 arrangement supplied by Mercedes-AMG.

"What we are feeling is that there are people who still want some electrification to drive around in the city for five, 10 or 15 miles on electric power but still have the sports car smell, feel and noise when you get out onto the autoroute," said Stroll.

"That's why we think hybrid [technology] is going to have a very long life, particularly for a company like us: it's about delivering thrills and excitement to the driving experience."