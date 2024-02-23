Ineos will not "follow sheep" with EV-only offering

Ineos Automotive will “not just follow the sheep” and focus on solely battery-electric powertrains for the future, remaining open to all different types of fuels.

That’s according to founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who used the debut of the new Ineos Fusilier to call on UK and EU legislators to keep a much more open mind to other powertrain types beyond EVs and focus instead on the wider goal of reducing carbon emissions without pricing buyers out of the market and removing choice for them.

“Part of what we do at Ineos is question all the time, not just follow the sheep,” said Ratcliffe.

While the Fusilier does feature an EV drivetrain, there will also be a range-extender version with a small petrol that will function as a generator for powering the electric motors.

“Consumers should have a choice,” said Ratcliffe. “We can’t force them. At the moment, they’re voting with their feet and not buying [EVs].”

He pointed out that the US takes a different view to Europe in focusing on the wider goal of reducing the emissions of road transport towards net zero, rather than legislating in favour of one particular technology before the market might be ready.

“In the US, the trend is going down and the carbon footprint improves each year," he said. "There’s no issue with decarbonising the fleet, but we can’t be too idealistic. If we’re seeing an improvement, that’s not a bad thing. You can’t just go for the ideal solution.”

Ratcliffe doesn't agree with the UK’s stance on having regulated solely in favour of EVs and not leaving the door open for other powertrain technologies.

Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder said that the REx version of the Fusilier would be classified as a hybrid and therefore banned from UK sale in 2035 as things stand currently.