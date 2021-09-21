BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin DB5 Junior gains special No Time To Die Edition
UP NEXT
Autocar confidential: the surprising inspiration behind Renault's Megane E-Tech, and more

Aston Martin DB5 Junior gains special No Time To Die Edition

Bond-inspired model receives simulated Gatling guns, skid mode, digital numberplate and smoke screen
News
2 mins read
21 September 2021

The Aston Martin DB5 Junior has received a James Bond-inspired special edition ahead of the release of the 007 franchise’s 25th installment. 

The model, named the No Time To Die Edition, will be built by the Little Car Company at two-thirds the size of the original DB5. In classic Bond-car fashion, it’s equipped with a plethora of gadgets, including two simulated Gatling guns behind the headlights, a skid mode, a digital numberplate and a smoke screen emitted from the tailpipe. 

The miniature car is driven by a fully electric powertrain capable of 80 miles of range, with regenerative braking, Brembo disc brakes, Bilstein dampers and coilover springs. 

Related articles

It has been designed as a convertible to accommodate an adult and child side by side and features Aston Martin’s classic Silver Birch paintwork, Smiths instruments and badging.

“Regarded as the most famous car in cinematic history, the gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 awed audiences around the world over 50 years ago. Now that story continues,” said Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company. 

“We've had the opportunity to create something truly unique for James Bond fans and collectors. We can’t wait to see the adventures these cars take with their owners."

Only 125 No Time To Die Edition cars will be built, with prices set at £90,000. The model isn’t road-legal, but owners receive an automatic membership to the Aston Martin Owners Club, meaning they can take their model to events and race tracks. 

The DB5 debuted in the James Bond franchise with Goldfinger in 1964 before going on to to appear in Thunderball (1965), Goldeneye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). It will return in No Time To Die, which is due to be released later this month.

READ MORE

Ferrari Testa Rossa J is 75% scale EV replica of 1950s racer

Tamiya Wild One returns for 2022 as driveable off-road EV

Reborn Bugatti Baby is 75% scale classic with 42mph top speed

Used cars for sale

 Aston Martin Vantage 2dr Sportshift [420]
2014
£54,400
34,830miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage 2dr [420]
2015
£62,990
10,300miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Aston Martin Rapide S V12 [552] 4dr Touchtronic Iii Auto
2015
£64,900
37,538miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Aston Martin Vantage 2dr Sportshift [420]
2016
£67,990
13,983miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage N430 2dr Sportshift Ii
2016
£68,500
15,550miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage N430 2dr
2015
£69,950
14,516miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Aston Martin Rapide V12 4dr Touchtronic Auto
2014
£69,950
13,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2017
£71,990
20,655miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Rapide S V12 [552] 4dr Touchtronic Iii Auto
2015
£72,900
15,456miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Tivoli front track

Ssangyong Tivoli 1.5 Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 Nio ES8 European spec 2021 first drive hero front

Nio ES8 2021 review

1 Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK review

1 GTO California Spyder revival 2021 UK FD hero front

GTO Engineering California Spyder Revival 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
275not599 21 September 2021
Next up : Aston Martin underpants in silver birch, dubonnet rosso or
Aston Martin racing green, all available with optional brown racing stripe. Only £595 a pair, or £1995 for the set of three.

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Tivoli front track

Ssangyong Tivoli 1.5 Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 Nio ES8 European spec 2021 first drive hero front

Nio ES8 2021 review

1 Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK review

1 GTO California Spyder revival 2021 UK FD hero front

GTO Engineering California Spyder Revival 2021 UK review

View all latest drives