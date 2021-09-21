Aston Martin DB5 Junior gains special No Time To Die Edition

The Aston Martin DB5 Junior has received a James Bond-inspired special edition ahead of the release of the 007 franchise’s 25th installment.

The model, named the No Time To Die Edition, will be built by the Little Car Company at two-thirds the size of the original DB5. In classic Bond-car fashion, it’s equipped with a plethora of gadgets, including two simulated Gatling guns behind the headlights, a skid mode, a digital numberplate and a smoke screen emitted from the tailpipe.

The miniature car is driven by a fully electric powertrain capable of 80 miles of range, with regenerative braking, Brembo disc brakes, Bilstein dampers and coilover springs.

It has been designed as a convertible to accommodate an adult and child side by side and features Aston Martin’s classic Silver Birch paintwork, Smiths instruments and badging.

“Regarded as the most famous car in cinematic history, the gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 awed audiences around the world over 50 years ago. Now that story continues,” said Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company.

“We've had the opportunity to create something truly unique for James Bond fans and collectors. We can’t wait to see the adventures these cars take with their owners."

Only 125 No Time To Die Edition cars will be built, with prices set at £90,000. The model isn’t road-legal, but owners receive an automatic membership to the Aston Martin Owners Club, meaning they can take their model to events and race tracks.

The DB5 debuted in the James Bond franchise with Goldfinger in 1964 before going on to to appear in Thunderball (1965), Goldeneye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). It will return in No Time To Die, which is due to be released later this month.

READ MORE

Ferrari Testa Rossa J is 75% scale EV replica of 1950s racer

Tamiya Wild One returns for 2022 as driveable off-road EV

Reborn Bugatti Baby is 75% scale classic with 42mph top speed