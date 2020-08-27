BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin DB5 Junior is 67% scale classic with 30mph top speed
UP NEXT
Electric showdown: Tesla Model 3 vs Polestar 2

Aston Martin DB5 Junior is 67% scale classic with 30mph top speed

A total of 1059 Juniors will be made, with prices starting from £35,000 plus taxes
News
2 mins read
27 August 2020

Aston Martin has revealed a ‘junior’ version of its DB5 sports car that promises all the accuracy and authenticity of the original but at two-thirds of its size.

Developed in conjunction with The Little Car Company (like the recently launched Bugatti Baby), the Junior is around 3m long and 1.1m wide. It’s targeted mainly at children, although adults can also enjoy the car if they can fit in it.

The DB5 Junior is based on a 3D scan of the original DB5 and is meticulously detailed. Built on an aluminium honeycomb chassis, the Junior’s composite body is almost identical to the full-sized car right down to the badging.

The attention to detail continues inside, where the dashboard has the same Smiths clock and other Smiths instruments that were installed in the original DB5. Aluminium brake and accelerator pedals feature and the interior is adorned with black leather.

Powered by a fully electric powertrain, which delivers 6.7bhp to the rear wheels, the DB5 Junior can accelerate up to a 30mph top speed, although anxious parents will be relieved to hear that this can be restricted. An in-built Novice driving mode can limit the Junior’s top speed to 12mph. This includes a remote kill switch, which allows the car to be disabled at up to 30m away and automatically stops the car if it moves too far away.

Drivers wishing to access the car’s full capabilities will need to select Expert mode, unlocking the 30mph top speed. A Race mode is offered to allow the Junior’s acceleration and top speed to be aligned with other Little Car Company cars for competitions.

Power is transmitted to the rear 10in wire wheels, with four-wheel ventilated disc brakes complemented by regenerative braking. A removable battery pack with up to 20 miles of range is stored beneath the bonnet.

The Junior sits on double wishbone suspension at the front, echoing the set-up of the full-sized DB5, with the roll centre and camber gain matching the original geometry. At the rear, there is a period-correct live axle, with authentic upper and lower trailing arm suspension and Panhard rod.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48v iMT 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48V iMT 2020 review
    Diesel power meets mild-hybrid technology to give Kia's hatchback...
  • BMW M2 CS 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    Car review
    BMW M2 CS
    BMW’s finest driving machine gains two famous letters but do they lift it to...
  • Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 first drive review - hero front
    27 August 2020
    First Drive
    Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 review
    Brilliant new Golf GTI is followed by a plug-in hybrid with the same power...
Back to top

For those seeking even more performance, Aston also offers a Vantage version. This doubles the DB5 Junior’s output to 13.4bhp, although the top speed is not yet confirmed. The body is carbonfibre and a limited-slip differential is added to improve traction at high speed. A second battery pack doubles the range to 20-40 miles, depending on driving style.

Pricing for the DB5 Junior starts at £35,000 plus taxes. The Vantage version begins at £45,000 plus local taxes. Just 1059 DB5 Juniors will be made and the car is available to order now. Production begins in the UK in 2021, with the first deliveries expected some time before 2023.

READ MORE

Reborn Bugatti Baby is 75% scale classic with 42mph top speed 

First Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation built 

From Aston with love: Driving James Bond's DB5

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
7

Adrian Barlow

27 August 2020

If it could be made road-legal, this would be great fun to drive around small towns or villages.

jason_recliner

28 August 2020

This is disgusting.  What kind of spoled entitled little puke has one of these?  I would have taken great pleasure in bashing him and stealing his fancy sneakers back in the day!

xxxx

27 August 2020

Actually judging by the amount and craftmanship and work gone into it 35k does not sound bad. My kids will still have to stick with scalextric though

erolorhun

27 August 2020

Ridiculous. I'm surprised they didn't play the Bond angle - "only 1007 will be built" bla blah blah

275not599

27 August 2020

£35K buys a bunch of toys off the options list on a German car that has a base price of £75K.  In that context, spending the money instead on a fab toy for little Lord Fauntleroy doesn't seem so bad.

Just Saying

27 August 2020
I'd order one right away!
Enough said.
May struggle to see one in Autotrader... Ever. Only going to go up in value. IMO

The Apprentice

28 August 2020
Useful for the 38 kids to travel corridors of a middle East palace. Would need aircon option for Saudi outdoors.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48v iMT 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48V iMT 2020 review
    Diesel power meets mild-hybrid technology to give Kia's hatchback...
  • BMW M2 CS 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    Car review
    BMW M2 CS
    BMW’s finest driving machine gains two famous letters but do they lift it to...
  • Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 first drive review - hero front
    27 August 2020
    First Drive
    Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 review
    Brilliant new Golf GTI is followed by a plug-in hybrid with the same power...