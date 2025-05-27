BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine to use in-wheel motors for electric sports car line-up
UP NEXT
First look at Alpine A110 EV due next year

Alpine to use in-wheel motors for electric sports car line-up

Alpine confirms electric A110 and A310 fastback will use in-wheel motors, like Renault 5 Turbo 3E

Autocar
News
3 mins read
27 May 2025

Alpine’s upcoming electric sports cars will use in-wheel motors as part of a radical plan to reduce weight below that of an equivalent combustion engine sports car, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has confirmed.

“It will change everything,” de Meo said of the APP (Alpine Performance Platform), which has been designed by the premium brand for up to four separate models-  including a sports car due next year to replace the A110, previewed on the sidelines of the A390 SUV's unveiling. 

In-wheel motors offer a range of benefits to Alpine when trying to package a sports car for the modern era. “With a motor in the wheels, you have more room for either luggage or footwells, or for sliding your seat backwards or forwards,” Renault Group design head Laurens van den Acker told Autocar. “The A110 is fine for a weekend but if you want to appeal to a bigger audience, you need more room.”

Related articles

In-wheel motors have forced the designers to slightly widen the car's body, van den Acker added.

Alpine plans “three or four” models off the APP platform, de Meo said. Along with a two-seat coupé and a roadster, Alpine will also launch a four-seat Porsche Taycan rival called the A310, which De Meo described as a “sports sedan”.

The use of in-wheel motors frees up space for Alpine to put the batteries in a different location than the traditional place of under the floor, a format that has proven restrictive for sports cars given the need to force the driver to sit higher.

The aluminium platform will save up to 150-250kg compared to equivalent electric sports cars, according to Alpine, but further details remain under wraps.

Parent company Renault will use in-wheel motors first in the Renault 5 Turbo 3E - a £135,000 electric hyper-hatchback that's due in limited production next year. That car's two rear-mounted in-wheel motors combine to produce a claimed 3540 lb ft of wheel torque. The all-aluminium platform was developed by Alpine, suggesting it previews the APP.

In-wheel motors also allow individual control of separate wheels, known as torque vectoring. Alpine has debuted the technology with its new A390 electric crossover, which uses two inboard motors on the rear of the car.

Issues with in-wheel motors include the extra unsprung weight and the potentially damaging forces put through the motor, for example when the wheel hits a pothole, and the design has yet to make it onto a production car.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
01 Mini John Cooper Works 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Mini John Cooper Works
8
Mini John Cooper Works
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, hero
Smart #5
Smart #5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
Back to top

They featured in the innovative Nissan Bladeglider sports car, which remained a concept, and were meant to have powered the since-cancelled Lordstown electric pick-up, supplied by Slovakia’s Elaphe. The Dutch Lightyear solar car was also to have used Elaphe in-wheel motors before it too succumbed to financial realities.

Suppliers include the UK’s Protean, which has launched its fifth-generation model. Protean believes that by the middle of next decade, in-wheel motors will be a €20 billion (£17bn) market globally, but admits the high cost is still an issue. Supercar hybrid motor supplier Yasa is also working on in-wheel motors.

David Francis

 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Alpine A110 cars for sale

 Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£40,990
9,179miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende GT DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£40,995
15,818miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£39,975
11,931miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£49,945
11,183miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£40,995
29,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£36,000
19,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£44,499
8,002miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£38,950
24,287miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S Enstone Edition DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£69,110
5,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 67 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
01 Mini John Cooper Works 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Mini John Cooper Works
8
Mini John Cooper Works
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, hero
Smart #5
Smart #5

View all car reviews