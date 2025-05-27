BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine A390 revealed as 464bhp tri-motor Porsche Macan rival
UP NEXT
First look at Alpine A110 EV due next year

Alpine A390 revealed as 464bhp tri-motor Porsche Macan rival

New SUV will arrive in the UK next year with focus on drive engagement

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
27 May 2025

Alpine is going up against the Porsche Macan Electric and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N with its first SUV, the A390.

The French performance brand’s third model line – joining the A110 coupé and A290 hot hatch – is a sleek, striking crossover-coupé that remains largely true to the A390 Beta concept revealed at the Paris motor show last year.

Due to start from around £60,000 when UK orders open in November, the A390 will play a significant role in broadening the market reach of Alpine’s product portfolio. Its dimensions place it right at the heart of Europe’s most popular car class and it has a more overt focus on daily usability than the brand’s dedicated sports cars.

Related articles

It measures 4.6m long by 1.5m tall and has a 532-litre boot, which makes it a close match for the likes of the Cupra Tavascan and Tesla Model Y. But with up to 464bhp and a drivetrain that has been engineered with a rigid focus on driver engagement, the A390 is pitched more directly at the dedicated performance SUV segment.

The A390 shares its basic Ampr Medium architecture with the Renault Scenic and Nissan Ariya. However, it uses a bespoke tri-motor powertrain – two at the rear and one at the front – to give rear-biased all-wheel drive and torque vectoring to boost agility and responsiveness.

Alpine CEO Philippe Krief recently told Autocar that this arrangement will play a key role in instilling the A390 with a “perceived lightness” that helps to mitigate the inherent weight penalty associated with an electric SUV.

Alpine A390s parked, viewed from the front, in blue and silver

“You can generate a quite immediate response time. It’s like the behaviour of a light car,” said Krief of the tri-motor powertrain, which is capable of overspeeding the outside wheels in a bend, rather than simply braking the inside wheels. Alpine says this gives a “much smoother, delicate feeling of control”, while also allowing for easily controllable powerslides.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
01 Mini John Cooper Works 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Mini John Cooper Works
8
Mini John Cooper Works
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, hero
Smart #5
Smart #5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
Back to top

Producing 395bhp in standard GT guise and 464bhp in the top-rung, circa-£70k GTS – and with a peak torque output of 596lb ft – this powertrain can send the A390 from 0-62mph in as little as 3.9sec. That matches the stripped-out A110 R, which weighs around a tonne less.

A cheaper variant with a more conventional dual-motor arrangement is understood to be on the cards, but it has not yet been officially given the green light.

The A390 is powered by an 89kWh battery that enables a maximum WLTP range of 342 miles and can be rapid-charged at speeds of up to 190kW.

Inside, the A390 is more closely related to its Renault Group siblings, with a portrait-oriented touchscreen angled towards the driver and a host of physical controls on the steering wheel and centre console.

Alpine A390 dashboard

It follows the A290 in gaining a race-inspired adjustment dial on the steering wheel for the brake regen and an overtake lever that liberates the full-power reserves for short periods.

Unlike the Ioniq 5 N, the A390 does not feature a simulated gearbox, but it does offer the option of a synthetic ‘Alpine drive sound’, which is said to be inspired by the A110’s four-cylinder petrol engine.

The A390 is the second of seven electric cars that Alpine plans to launch in the coming years. Due next is an electric successor to the A110, which will be offered as a coupé and a cabriolet. After that, the brand will reveal the A310, a four-door fastback to rival the Polestar 4.

Advertisement
Back to top

Two larger E-segment models – including a Porsche Cayenne competitor – were set to arrive after the A310 as part of the brand’s push into the US market. However, president Donald Trump’s new car import tariffs have prompted Alpine to put its Stateside ambitions on ice and it remains to be seen whether those cars will see the light of day.

Today’s A110, launched in 2017 as the first Alpine model in more than three decades, will be withdrawn from sale next year.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Alpine A110 cars for sale

 Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£40,990
9,179miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende GT DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£40,995
15,818miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£39,975
11,931miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£49,945
11,183miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£40,995
29,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£36,000
19,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£44,499
8,002miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£38,950
24,287miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S Enstone Edition DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£69,110
5,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 67 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Scootaloo 27 May 2025

This is nothing more than another ugly and generic looking SUV Crossover.

Also, the side profile is even worse because like many car makers they've fallen into the trap of placing the rear door handles near the C-Pillars but having normal ones on the front.

It doesn't make the car look like a rakish three door, it makes it look mismatched, bulky and awkward.

Latest Reviews

01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
01 Mini John Cooper Works 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Mini John Cooper Works
8
Mini John Cooper Works
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, hero
Smart #5
Smart #5

View all car reviews