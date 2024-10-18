BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Why in-wheel motors are the next big thing for electric cars
UP NEXT
Track-ready Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale goes on sale at £338,880

Why in-wheel motors are the next big thing for electric cars

New technology could bring greater efficiency and range to electric cars

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
18 October 2024

In-wheel motors (IWMs) have been around since the world got serious about electric propulsion. GM’s Autonomy of 2002 concept was an FCEV with a skateboard chassis propelled by IWMs. GM had working demonstrators, including a Chevrolet S-10 pick-up with IWMs driving the rear wheels plus a single motor at the front.

For the past 15 years, Protean Electric has worked on nothing else. Since we first reported on the Farnham-based company back in 2017, it has continued to develop the technology and amassed extensive knowledge along the way.

The latest Gen 5 Proteandrive IWM (PD18 Gen 5) has completed a validation programme and, claims the company, sets a new industry standard for IWMs, producing 1106lb ft and 138bhp and weighing 39kg.

Related articles

Two motors in a front- or rear-wheel-drive configuration give peak power of 276bhp, while four-wheel drive gives 553bhp. Maximum speed with the motors is 140mph.

The IWM has an integrated disc brake, fits in an 18in wheel and is validated for use in mainstream cars and light commercials, meeting 15-year and 186,000-mile durability requirements. The motors were subjected to severe shock, vibration, thermal cycles, sand, dust, water and chemical contamination during tests.

The appeal of IWMs lies mainly in the packaging. In this case the entire drive unit fits inside the wheel, including the inverter, which manages energy in and out and handles the transition between AC and the DC current from and to the battery.

A conventional e-axle set-up with motor and transmission on the car’s centreline and driveshafts to each wheel creates an incompressible package that can’t be part of a front or rear crumple zone, and the same applies to ICE cars.

By removing these packages the wheels can be moved closer to the car’s corners, freeing up space inside. The other plus point is improved efficiency and range, because there are no losses from reduction transmissions or drivetrain components.

Protean has spent years commissioning and studying independent analysis of potential issues such as unsprung weight, but an early study by Lotus Engineering concluded that unsprung weight isn’t an issue at all.

Essentially, the heavier a car is the less of an effect it poses, and any effects of unsprung weight can be compensated for with suspension and damper tuning.

The first PD18 is designed for 400V architectures, and the company expects to have an 800V version ready by the end of the year.

The PD18 is compatible with cars, SUVs, vans and autonomous pods weighing up to 5.2 tonnes; the smaller, 107bhp PD16 is for cars, vans and pods up to 3.2 tonnes.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
8
Alfa Romeo Junior
01 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
01 VW Golf R 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen Golf R
Porsche Macan 4S urban
Porsche Macan Electric
Porsche Macan Electric
Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£21,499
22,167miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Tesla Model Y Auto RWD 5dr
2023
£33,399
11,827miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£24,299
5,159miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£18,399
1,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Cupra Leon 1.4 EHybrid 12.8kWh First Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,899
52,158miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Tesla Model Y Auto RWD 5dr
2023
£34,999
6,082miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 ETSI MHEV R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,999
11,928miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Colour Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£9,695
34,963miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI VRS DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£27,440
8,197miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
8
Alfa Romeo Junior
01 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
01 VW Golf R 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen Golf R
Porsche Macan 4S urban
Porsche Macan Electric
Porsche Macan Electric
Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8

View all car reviews