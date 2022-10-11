BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alpine Alpenglow concept will shape future of French brand

Concept car will be unveiled on Thursday before public debut at the Paris motor show next week
11 October 2022

The future of Alpine will be showcased in the form of an outlandish concept hypercar named Alpenglow, which will give inspiration to the French firm's next generation of cars as it moves away from petrol power.

Shown with a striking front-facing light bar, a wide diffuser and a cockpit design that emulates the upcoming McLaren Solus GT, the distinctive concept gives an insight into the brand’s future, Alpine said, and marks a significant step away from the current Alpine A110 sports car.

Alpine has also described Alpenglow, which will be revealed for the first time on Thursday (13 October) before making its debut at the Paris motor show next week, as a “revival vision” complete with “technologies of tomorrow” that points towards autonomous features and a powerful electrified powertrain.

The teaser image released today shows a very similar design to the Alpine A4810 concept, which was revealed earlier this year to detail how the firm’s zero-emissions sports cars could look post-2030.

And if it is an evolution of this earlier concept, which was created by transportation design students at the Turin-based Istituto Europeo di Design (IED), Alpenglow could adopt some of A4810's features, most notable its hydrogen-fuelled electric drivetrain. 

The teaser image of the Alpenglow also suggests the aerodynamic design hasn't been altered much from the A4810, suggesting it could match the its size. The A4810 measures 5091mm long, 1055mm tall and 2010mm wide.

Looking closer at the brand’s near future, Alpine is shaping up to move away from petrol power, with its first electric A110 set to arrive by 2026.

By the time that car arrives, the Alpine line-up will also include an electric crossover and an electric hot hatchback as it moves towards increasing its global footprint.

