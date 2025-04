Alpine has postponed its US launch following the country’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on cars imported into the country as well as growing uncertainty over EV take-up.

Renault chief financial officer Duncan Minto told analysts on the company’s earnings call today that it has halted planning for the roll-out. “Considering what's going on in the US at the moment, I don't think it's the right time to be spending on those studies,” he said.