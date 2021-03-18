BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe: 600bhp saloon leaks ahead of today's reveal
Skoda sales down 19.1% globally in 2020, but Europe share up

Alpina B8 Gran Coupe: 600bhp saloon leaks ahead of today's reveal

B8 will bridge the gap between standard 8 Series and M8, with two-door coupé and cabriolet variants also expected
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
24 March 2021

The Alpina B8 Gran Coupé has leaked online ahead of its official reveal this evening, giving us our first full look at the Buchloe brand's take on BMW's four-door coupé.

Photos published prematurely by BMW USA and captured by the Bimmer Today website show the new model in its entirety. 

The B8 sit alongside uprated versions of the 3 Series, X3, X4, 5 Series, 7 Series and X7 in the Alpina's growing line-up. As expected, styling modifications include bespoke bumpers and side skirts with prominent Alpina badging at the front, characteristic 20-spoke alloy wheels with low-profile tyres and bespoke paint options. 

It’s likely, although not yet confirmed, that the same treatment will be applied to the two-door coupé and cabriolet 8 Series models in due course.

The B8 will be the latest in a flurry of recent launches from the tuning brand, following the new 3 Series-based B3 and the brand’s take on the new X7 SUV

The new Alpina four-door will make use of the M850i’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8 rather than the full-fat M8's version. However, it will be tuned to a power output of 600bhp, as is traditional. Using the identically powered B5 for comparison, that would translate to a 0-62mph time of well below four seconds and a top speed breaking the 200mph barrier (Alpina doesn’t use electronic speed limiters).

We can also expect Alpina’s highly acclaimed chassis engineers to work their magic on the 8 Series, giving it a unique suspension tune that prioritises comfort just as much as handling. The interior, too, will receive upholstery upgrades as part of the usual makeover.

Expect pricing to start from around halfway between the standard 8 Series and M8, at around £85,000. More details will be confirmed at the official unveiling. 

Alpina XD3 UK review

Alpina B3 review

Alpina D3 S Touring 2021 UK review​

Latest Drives

1 Kia Stinger GT S 2021 UK review hero front

Kia Stinger GT-S 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake P250 2021 UK review hero front

Jaguar XF Sportbrake P250 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Alpina B3 Touring 2020 road test review - hero front

Alpina B3 Touring

Uniquely close and historic BMW partner delivers its latest everyday supercar

Peter Cavellini 18 March 2021

It's the only car I'd consider over the donor car, it looks better appointed inside, looks the money to be vulgar about it, power isn't thee main thing, it's the torque figure that's important,and an Alpina usually has plenty.

Peter Cavellini 8 August 2019

Vroom vroom!

 Have to assume it’ll be dearer than the three series Alpina, what a beast of a Car though!

Tim Oldland 18 March 2021

Indeed, the M850i GC on which it's based is £101k and the M8 GC is £123k, so it will certainly be between those, not £85k as Autocar suggest.

