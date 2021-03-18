Alpina B8 Gran Coupe: 600bhp saloon leaks ahead of today's reveal

The Alpina B8 Gran Coupé has leaked online ahead of its official reveal this evening, giving us our first full look at the Buchloe brand's take on BMW's four-door coupé.

Photos published prematurely by BMW USA and captured by the Bimmer Today website show the new model in its entirety.

The B8 sit alongside uprated versions of the 3 Series, X3, X4, 5 Series, 7 Series and X7 in the Alpina's growing line-up. As expected, styling modifications include bespoke bumpers and side skirts with prominent Alpina badging at the front, characteristic 20-spoke alloy wheels with low-profile tyres and bespoke paint options.

It’s likely, although not yet confirmed, that the same treatment will be applied to the two-door coupé and cabriolet 8 Series models in due course.

The B8 will be the latest in a flurry of recent launches from the tuning brand, following the new 3 Series-based B3 and the brand’s take on the new X7 SUV.

The new Alpina four-door will make use of the M850i’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8 rather than the full-fat M8's version. However, it will be tuned to a power output of 600bhp, as is traditional. Using the identically powered B5 for comparison, that would translate to a 0-62mph time of well below four seconds and a top speed breaking the 200mph barrier (Alpina doesn’t use electronic speed limiters).

We can also expect Alpina’s highly acclaimed chassis engineers to work their magic on the 8 Series, giving it a unique suspension tune that prioritises comfort just as much as handling. The interior, too, will receive upholstery upgrades as part of the usual makeover.

Expect pricing to start from around halfway between the standard 8 Series and M8, at around £85,000. More details will be confirmed at the official unveiling.

