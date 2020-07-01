AC Cobra reborn with fully electric or four-cylinder turbo power

Specialist British brand AC Cars has launched two limited-edition versions of the iconic Cobra roadster - including its first-ever battery-powered version.

Joining the recent trend of electrifying classic models for the new age, the AC Cobra Series 1 electric is claimed to be visually identical to the 1962 original. Just 58 will be made (a reference to the number of years since the original's launch) at a price of £138,000 plus on the road fees. Reservations can be made with a fully refundable £2500 fee.

It’s powered by a 308bhp front-mounted electric motor mated to a 54kWh battery pack. AC Cars says a range of around 150 miles is possible, with a 0-60mph time of 6.7sec and a 120mph top speed also claimed. Despite the substantial weight this system adds, the car is claimed to tip the scales at under 1250kg, partly thanks to its composite body.

The traditional ladder-frame chassis remains, albeit adapted to fit the new drivetrain. AC has also uprated the steering and brakes to “provide ultimate 2020 standards of ride and handling which do not compromise the 1962 style and appeal”. The interior will retain “traditional” features, and four colours are available. Deliveries will start at the end of the year.

Also available is the AC Cobra 140 Charter Edition. Again, it looks almost exactly like the original, but uses a Ford Mustang-derived 2.3-litre turbo four-cylinder engine putting out 350bhp.This translates to a 0-60mph of 6.0sec and a 120mph top speed.

The Charter Edition is, unsurprisingly, far cheaper than the EV version, with a retail price of £85,000. Again, just 58 versions will be produced, though a wider suite of colours is offered.

