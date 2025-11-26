BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Abarth considering return to petrol hot hatches
UP NEXT
Updated Dacia Jogger gets new hybrid and fresh look for £25 more

Abarth considering return to petrol hot hatches

Customer feedback and drastically reduced sales have prompted a rethink for the sporting brand

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 November 2025

Abarth is mulling a return to petrol power with a hot hatch based on the new Fiat 500 Hybrid, the boss of the brand's European arm has told Autocar.

Abarth currently sells electric cars only, having discontinued the petrol-powered 595 and 695 in August 2024 – when the previous-generation Fiat 500 that they were based on was also retired.

But customer feedback to the Abarth 500e and 600e has prompted the brand to reconsider its strategy: “The Abarth [customer] wants a combustion engine not only for the power but because Abarth customers fundamentally buy the car and then modify it with their own hands,” said Gaetano Thorel. “On the electric one you cannot, so for them it’s a limitation – they cannot put their hands on the engine and fuel, and that’s why the Abarth club are not very happy with us.”

Indeed, Abarth’s sales have fallen significantly since it discontinued its petrol models. So far this year it has sold 273 cars in the UK, according to data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. That is down from the 954 it had achieved by the same point last year, and a significant drop from the 5631 cars it sold in 2018.

Thorel confirmed that the modified Fiat 500e platform underpinning the new Hybrid can, in theory, accommodate more power.

However, the 500 Hybrid’s engine – a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder producing 64bhp – “cannot do it”, said Thorel. 

Fiat 500 Hybrid 2026 front quarter tracking

That is in no small part due to its low output, which will make the 500 Hybrid one of the slowest-accelerating cars on sale when it arrives in the UK early next year; the city car takes 16.2sec to hit 62mph from rest. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
1 Peugeot 308 RT 2022 Lead
Peugeot 308
8
Peugeot 308
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
Geeley EX5 review 2025 001
Geely EX5
4
Geely EX5
Cupra Formentor VZ5 review 2025 049
Cupra Formentor VZ5
Cupra Formentor VZ5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Abarth 500e front lead

Abarth 500e

Battery-powered 500 gets a dose of venom to blaze an electric hot hatch trail

Read our review
Back to top

Thorel hinted the engine also has the wrong character for an Abarth, pointing to it delivering the bulk of its power linearly from just 2000rpm – rather than encouraging drivers to chase revs.

The question of what engine could be transplanted into the 500 Hybrid – or how its 1.0-litre unit could be made more powerful – poses a significant challenge for Abarth.

Given it is based on a platform that was designed solely for the electric Fiat 500e, which employs a diminutive motor, there is little room to fit anything much larger or demanding much greater cooling than the existing 1.0-litre.

There is also a hurdle to negotiate in the return on investment of developing a new 500 Abarth, given it is a niche product.

Nonetheless, “we are trying”, said Thorel.

Regardless of whether a new 500 Abarth comes to fruition, Thorel’s comments are the first suggestion that Abarth could break from its previous strategy of offering only EVs in the future. That could have significant implications for the larger 600, as well as any future models being considered for the Abarth treatment.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Abarth 500e cars for sale

 Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet Euro 5 3dr
2013
£5,490
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet Euro 5 3dr
2014
£7,849
30,221miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet Euro 5 3dr
2014
£4,989
79,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet Euro 5 3dr
2011
£4,495
71,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet Euro 5 3dr
2010
£4,990
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 500 114kW Scorpionissima 42.2kWh 3dr Auto
2024
£27,000
3,004miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet Euro 5 3dr
2014
£7,849
30,221miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet Auto Euro 5 3dr
2015
£8,295
31,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 500 1.4 T-Jet Euro 5 3dr
2015
£8,650
31,261miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 31 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
si73 26 November 2025
Part of the issue is also costs, the abarth 500 e is a considerably higher price than the petrol equivalents, special editions aside, so is effectively in a different market, plus the limited range and lower performance than the majority of the 595s doesn’t lend it to be an only car as easily.
I think it’s a great little thing but it really does need to be a lot cheaper, they need to use the platform for other stellantis city cars to increase production and use of the platform and reduce its cost, economies of scale, so to speak.
The fiat and abarth versions are competitive with other small evs apart from on price, plus surely having been out for a while now, better battery tech should be available to increase the range and performance further without hobbling it with excess weight.
LP in Brighton 26 November 2025

Abarth should shift their allegiance to another brand. I don't see any current Fiat model as being a car suitable for high performance modification. The cars are fundamentally flawed to start with, no point in trying to make a sulking purse from a sow's ear!

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
1 Peugeot 308 RT 2022 Lead
Peugeot 308
8
Peugeot 308
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
Geeley EX5 review 2025 001
Geely EX5
4
Geely EX5
Cupra Formentor VZ5 review 2025 049
Cupra Formentor VZ5
Cupra Formentor VZ5

View all car reviews