Abarth 595 and 695 hot hatch range revamped for 2022

Abarth has revealed refreshed versions of its Fiat 500-based hot hatch for 2022, expected to be the final updates before it reveals a new EV in the coming months.

The 595 has had its output boosted to 163bhp and 170lb ft by an upgraded version of the Garrett-turbocharged 1.4-litre T-Jet engine previously seen in the Pista, Scorpioneoro and Yamaha special editions.

The manual version takes 7.3sec to reach 60mph, while the five-speed automatic takes 0.1sec longer. Both cars have a top speed of 135mph.

Starting at £21,295 or £23,945 with a roll-back canvas roof, the 595 features 16in alloy wheels, a chrome exhaust and Koni rear suspension. Stopping power is provided by 284mm front and 240mm rear ventilated brake discs.

The comfort-focused 595 Turismo, fitted with leather seats and satin-chrome door-mirror caps, is available from £21,295.

The more enthusiast-oriented F595, which pays tribute to the Abarth engines used in Formula 4, features a Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system with an adjustable valve, allowing the driver to choose the level of noise that comes out of the four vertically stacked exhaust pipes.

Also featuring special Koni suspension all round, it starts at £22,295 or £24,945 in convertible form.

Both the 595 Turismo and the 595 F595 are equipped with 17in alloy wheels, sat-nav and automatic climate control.