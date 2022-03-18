BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Abarth 595 and 695 hot hatch range revamped for 2022
UP NEXT
Mulliner reveals one-off space-themed Bentley Bentayga

Abarth 595 and 695 hot hatch range revamped for 2022

Hot versions of petrol-engined Fiat 500 get a round of updates before new EV arrives this year
News
2 mins read
18 March 2022

Abarth has revealed refreshed versions of its Fiat 500-based hot hatch for 2022, expected to be the final updates before it reveals a new EV in the coming months.

The 595 has had its output boosted to 163bhp and 170lb ft by an upgraded version of the Garrett-turbocharged 1.4-litre T-Jet engine previously seen in the Pista, Scorpioneoro and Yamaha special editions.

The manual version takes 7.3sec to reach 60mph, while the five-speed automatic takes 0.1sec longer. Both cars have a top speed of 135mph.

Related articles

Starting at £21,295 or £23,945 with a roll-back canvas roof, the 595 features 16in alloy wheels, a chrome exhaust and Koni rear suspension. Stopping power is provided by 284mm front and 240mm rear ventilated brake discs.

The comfort-focused 595 Turismo, fitted with leather seats and satin-chrome door-mirror caps, is available from £21,295.

The more enthusiast-oriented F595, which pays tribute to the Abarth engines used in Formula 4, features a Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system with an adjustable valve, allowing the driver to choose the level of noise that comes out of the four vertically stacked exhaust pipes.

Also featuring special Koni suspension all round, it starts at £22,295 or £24,945 in convertible form.

Both the 595 Turismo and the 595 F595 are equipped with 17in alloy wheels, sat-nav and automatic climate control.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version review

Nio ET7 Premier Version review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Abarth 595

Abarth 595

This raucous little Fiat adheres to the golden rule of warm hatches: put a broad smile on the driver's face

Read our review
Back to top

The higher-level 695 - starting at £24,495 or £27,145 - features a more powerful version of the T-Jet engine, producing 178bhp and 184lb ft, allowing for a 0-62mph time of 6.7sec and a top speed of 140mph.

Every 695 features Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axles and four-piston Brembo brake calipers working in conjunction with 305mm front and 240mm rear ventilated brake discs.

A Racing Style pack is available for the tin-top 695, featuring the 12-position adjustable spoiler previously featured on the limited-run 695 70th Anniversario and 695 Esseesse. With a maximum inclination of 60deg, the spoiler can provide up to 42kg of downforce at 124mph.

Again a luxury-focused Turismo trim level is available, featuring a leather interior, an Alcantara dashboard and, on the tin-top variant, a sunroof. Prices start at £25,295 or £27,945 for the convertible.

The top-spec 695 Competizione is focused on performance. An upgraded version of the Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system with titanium pipes features, as does a mechanical limited-slip differential, although that can’t be specified alongside the sequential paddle-shift gearbox.

Car Review
Abarth 595
Abarth 595
Read our full road test review
Read more

Carbonfibre Sabelt seats differentiate the interior from that of the standard 695. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Prices for the 695 Competizione start at £27,295 or £29,945 for the convertible.

Used cars for sale

 Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 145 3dr
2016
£9,795
43,721miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet Turismo 3dr
2016
£9,995
38,742miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 145 3dr
2016
£9,995
38,546miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet Competizione 3dr
2015
£10,090
44,326miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 145 3dr
2017
£10,150
46,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 145 3dr
2016
£10,445
20,547miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 145 3dr
2016
£10,690
30,807miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet Turismo 3dr
2016
£10,850
32,444miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 180 Competizione 3dr
2015
£10,950
40,872miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version review

Nio ET7 Premier Version review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives