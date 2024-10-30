Renault will introduce a new generation of electric cars from 2028, promising such drastic improvements in efficiency, charging, sustainability and functionality that they will effectively "catch up two generations in one".

One year on from its foundation, the Renault Group's Ampere EV division is well advanced with development on the cars that will take Renault into the next decade, outlining plans to slash battery costs by 50% in the next three years, boost rolling efficiency to 5.2mpkWh and cut charging times to as little as 15 minutes.

The technological developments will be accompanied by a whole new approach to exterior and interior design.

The new Renault Emblème concept, revealed at the Paris motor show last month, gives strong clues as to what to expect from these upcoming EVs, with sleek, aerodynamically optimised bodywork, a futuristic minimalist interior and a radical powertrain that uniquely combines a hydrogen fuel cell with a battery-electric powertrain.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo went as far as to strongly hint that a subtly evolved evolution of the Emblème will be among the first of these cars to arrive, saying: “Maybe you think it is just a concept or a vision, but if you know me a little, you know that whenever I put something on a stage, I tend to do it in the end.”

Notably, Renault’s last three high-profile concepts – the 4, 5 and Scenic EVs – have all made production relatively unaltered.

Notably, de Meo suggested that the production version of the Emblème will ride on a “next-generation, revolutionary C-segment platform”, suggesting it will be technically unrelated to the Ampr platform-based 4, 5, Mégane and Scenic on sale today.

Continuing to invest heavily in Renault’s upcoming EVs is important, he said – even amid slowing growth in European EV uptake – because “EV is the future", "no matter the short-term bumps and hurdles”.