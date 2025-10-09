BACK TO ALL NEWS
2026 Nissan Ariya brings new look and Google infotainment

Minimalist makeover brings simpler front end with new daytime running lights and removes side intakes

Charlie Martin
9 October 2025

The Nissan Ariya has been given a minimalist new look as part of its first major update since it was introduced in 2022.

The large black panel on the existing model’s front fascia has been removed, placing greater emphasis on the car’s main Nissan badge, which is now back-lit.

Its angular daytime running lights have also been replaced with new curved items with a three-striped signature.

Meanwhile, the intakes at the sides of the car's front end have been removed.

The smoother look more closely aligns the Ariya with the new Leaf crossover, which is due to arrive in UK showrooms early next year.

The images of the new Ariya released by Nissan don't show the car’s rear end, but it's possible that it will gain new-look lights.

Nissan has released scant detail about any mechanical or technological updates; more information is due to be announced at the upcoming Tokyo motor show.

However, it has confirmed that the Ariya will gain vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing the battery to power external devices through the charging port.

Japanese-market Ariyas will also get tweaked suspension tailored to the nation’s roads. This suggests that the car’s set-up for the UK could change; the existing model’s ride quality has been a common criticism in press reviews.

The updated Ariya will also bring a new infotainment system based on Google’s software suite, which has already been deployed in the Leaf and the new Qashqai.

The tweaks may also improve the Ariya’s range slightly. The current model yields up to 250 miles per charge when fitted with a 63kWh battery or up to 329 miles with the larger 87kWh pack.

Nissan said the refreshed Ariya will be launched in Japan “later this fiscal year”, suggesting it's unlikely to arrive in UK showrooms until early 2026.

Prices are likely to remain broadly in line with the current model, which costs from £37,500 – just meeting the threshold to qualify for the UK government’s £1500 Electric Car Grant.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin
