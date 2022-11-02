BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe to receive eye-catching design overhaul
UP NEXT
Bentley says new derivatives helped push profits to record high

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe to receive eye-catching design overhaul

The seven-seat SUV will enter a new generation as it continues to offer hybrid power
News
2 mins read
2 November 2022

The next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe will receive a significant design overhaul next year, as the firm’s largest SUV looks set to continue to offer seven seats and a selection of hybrid powertrains. 

Likely to be fully revealed next year before a 2024 launch, a heavily updated prototype of the Santa Fe was photographed testing on public roads in Germany. 

The prototype was almost entirely covered with black fabric, with a black-and-white obscuring livery visible beneath. It appears to feature a much more squared-off silhouette than the previous Santa Fe, which we named Best Large Car at the 2022 Autocar Awards.  

Related articles

The key design changes have been made to the Santa Fe’s roof and A-pillar, with new lights at the front and rear. The door handles, most of the front grille and the entire rear of the car were hidden from view. 

While the current Santa Fe uses Hyundai-Kia’s N3 Y6 platform, the new model will adopt the firm’s N3 structure, which it will share with the new Kia Sorento

Hyundai UK confirmed the model under wraps was indeed the new Santa Fe but did not comment on a potential reveal date, powertrains or performance figures. 

However, the visible exhaust suggests Hyundai is not ready to convert the Santa Fe to all-electric power just yet. It is likely to be offered with a choice of electrified powertrains once again. 

The current car, which has been on sale since 2019 and received a facelift for the 2021 model year, is sold with a four-cylinder diesel producing 199bhp and 324lb ft. 

Car Review
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

It is also offered with a 1.6-litre T-GDi hybrid powertrain making 226bhp, while the range is topped by a 1.6-litre T-GDi plug-in hybrid, delivering 261bhp. 

Hyundai could get rid of diesel completely, offering the Santa Fe in the UK with a purely hybrid powertrain line-up.

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi Blue Drive Premium 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£20,000
22,639miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi Premium Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (5 Seat)
2010
£8,500
48,971miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi Premium SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 7 Seat
2019
£29,550
32,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai SANTA FE 2.2 CRDi Premium Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (5 Seat)
2015
£15,999
24,182miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi Premium Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (7 Seat)
2014
£11,990
80,750miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi Premium 4WD Euro 5 5dr (5 Seat)
2011
£3,199
161,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi Premium Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (7 Seat)
2011
£7,490
75,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi Premium Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (7 Seat)
2014
£13,995
54,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi Premium Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (7 Seat)
2010
£7,480
73,341miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Santa Fe 2019 road test review - hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai’s US-market breakthrough SUV aims for greater European success

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives