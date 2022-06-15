2023 Polestar 3: reveal date confirmed for Jaguar I-Pace rival

The hotley-anticapted new Polestar 3 electric SUV will be revealed next month, priced from £78,900.

It will be offered with a 107kWh battery, which gives a range of 380 miles in the Long Range entry-level model, according to details published by automotive data provider CAP HPi, with official specs to be announced by the Swedish firm on 12 October.

Power comes from two motors, which put out 489bhp in the Long Range and propel it from 0-62mph in 5.0sec.

A more powerful Performance model will also be offered, priced from £85,500. Power increases to 517bhp and the 0-62 time is trimmed to 4.7sec. However, range drops to 348 miles. The top speed for both models is 130mph.

The 3 sits on the new SPA2 platform and weighs 2584kg. It will be available to order immediately after its unveiling next month.

It will then be followed onto market by a more rakish-roofed SUV-coupé, called the 4, to rival the Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback and Volkswagen ID 5.

The 4 will sit between the Polestar 2 saloon and 3 SUV in size. It will be launched in 2023 as an entry into what the firm calls "one of the most competitive market segments in terms of demand, performance and design". The 4 will be joined a year later by the new Polestar 5 grand tourer.

Polestar has issued a number of preview images in the run up to the unveiling of the 3, including a new one from the rear, which shows it completely undisguised.

Previously, Polestar showed the 3 from the side - proving that this will be no mere adaptation of the firm's existing Polestar 2 saloon or its earlier Volvo-based 1 super-hybrid.

Familiar Polestar styling cues are present: the Y-shaped 'Thor's Hammer' LED headlights, yellow brake calipers, wraparound rear light bar and chunky side cladding, for example. But the new SUV's rakish silhouette is all-new - more closely related to the upcoming Polestar 5 grand tourer (revealed in design patents) than it is the 2.