2023 Polestar 3: reveal date confirmed for Jaguar I-Pace rival

Polestar promises 3 will "bring 'sport' back to the SUV" when it arrives next year
15 June 2022

The hotley-anticapted new Polestar 3 electric SUV will be revealed next month, priced from £78,900.

It will be offered with a 107kWh battery, which gives a range of 380 miles in the Long Range entry-level model, according to details published by automotive data provider CAP HPi, with official specs to be announced by the Swedish firm on 12 October.

Power comes from two motors, which put out 489bhp in the Long Range and propel it from 0-62mph in 5.0sec.

A more powerful Performance model will also be offered, priced from £85,500. Power increases to 517bhp and the 0-62 time is trimmed to 4.7sec. However, range drops to 348 miles. The top speed for both models is 130mph. 

The 3 sits on the new SPA2 platform and weighs 2584kg. It will be available to order immediately after its unveiling next month.

It will then be followed onto market by a more rakish-roofed SUV-coupé, called the 4, to rival the Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback and Volkswagen ID 5

The 4 will sit between the Polestar 2 saloon and 3 SUV in size. It will be launched in 2023 as an entry into what the firm calls "one of the most competitive market segments in terms of demand, performance and design". The 4 will be joined a year later by the new Polestar 5 grand tourer.

Polestar has issued a number of preview images in the run up to the unveiling of the 3, including a new one from the rear, which shows it completely undisguised. 

Previously, Polestar showed the 3 from the side - proving that this will be no mere adaptation of the firm's existing Polestar 2 saloon or its earlier Volvo-based 1 super-hybrid. 

Familiar Polestar styling cues are present: the Y-shaped 'Thor's Hammer' LED headlights, yellow brake calipers, wraparound rear light bar and chunky side cladding, for example. But the new SUV's rakish silhouette is all-new - more closely related to the upcoming Polestar 5 grand tourer (revealed in design patents) than it is the 2. 

lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review

View all latest drives

A panoramic glass roof panel curves gently towards the rear, passing under a prominent rear spoiler - part of what looks to be a fairly extensive aero package, together with air-channelling vents at the leading edge of the bonnet, flush-fitting door handles and prominent rear haunches. 

Polestar has confirmed it will feature a 'best-in-class' lidar sensor from partner firm Luminar, as well as an advanced software stack supplied by tech giant Nvidia, with a view to integrating autonomous driving functionality. 

The firm will start building the 3 alongside the electric successor to the Volvo XC90 – with which it shares its SPA2 underpinnings – in both America and China in early 2023.

Earlier this year, Ingenlath told Autocar that the 3 would have two rows of seats, not three. He also said the 3 will be more potent than the closely related XC90 successor. 

CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “The Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character.

“With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots. This is a major milestone for our company, one that boosts our growth trajectory and takes us into our next phase.”

Polestar aims to increase its global sales figures from 29,000 units in 2021 to 290,000 and be operating in 30 global markets – up from 25 now – by the end of 2025.

V-ger 8 June 2022
Clearly developed with Lotus. Similarities are obvious.
Dozza 16 June 2022

Yes. They have four doors and four wheels. 

The Apprentice 7 June 2022

Another day, and another addition to the £80..£90..£100K? luxury EV choices. Rich people sure are spoilt for choice. 

Paul Dalgarno 7 June 2022

Until they sell the bloody things in Volvo showrooms you can't get to test drive one in Scotland. Don't know if they service them in Volvo dealerships - if not then it's a trip from Aberdeen to England for that ...  crazy. Also for some unknown reason they don't work with Apple phones,  it like there's a lot of those about...

 

Doing their best not to sell them I'd say. 

Citytiger 7 June 2022
Paul Dalgarno wrote:

Until they sell the bloody things in Volvo showrooms you can't get to test drive one in Scotland. Don't know if they service them in Volvo dealerships - if not then it's a trip from Aberdeen to England for that ...  crazy. Also for some unknown reason they don't work with Apple phones,  it like there's a lot of those about...

 

Doing their best not to sell them I'd say. 

If you are in contact with your local Volvo dealer, they may be able to get one for you to test drive, and my local dealer service the Polestar 2, so I suspect they will service this as well, the Infotainment system is provided/powered by Google/Android, and the iPhone integration will be added apparently very soon, unlike some manufacturers - (VW) who shipped vehicles out without Apple or Android apps, or Porsche who until very recently only did Apple even though Android is by far the most popular platform worldwide.

Paul Dalgarno 7 June 2022
Citytiger wrote:

Paul Dalgarno wrote:

Until they sell the bloody things in Volvo showrooms you can't get to test drive one in Scotland. Don't know if they service them in Volvo dealerships - if not then it's a trip from Aberdeen to England for that ...  crazy. Also for some unknown reason they don't work with Apple phones,  it like there's a lot of those about...

 

Doing their best not to sell them I'd say. 

If you are in contact with your local Volvo dealer, they may be able to get one for you to test drive, and my local dealer service the Polestar 2, so I suspect they will service this as well, the Infotainment system is provided/powered by Google/Android, and the iPhone integration will be added apparently very soon, unlike some manufacturers - (VW) who shipped vehicles out without Apple or Android apps, or Porsche who until very recently only did Apple even though Android is by far the most popular platform worldwide.

Cheers! What's it been like to own? Model 3 been fabulous, only things I'd change would be a hatchback, and wipers onto the stalk instead of screen. 

xxxx 15 June 2022
Citytiger wrote:

Paul Dalgarno wrote:

Until they sell the bloody things in Volvo showrooms you can't get to test drive one in Scotland. Don't know if they service them in Volvo dealerships - if not then it's a trip from Aberdeen to England for that ...  crazy. Also for some unknown reason they don't work with Apple phones,  it like there's a lot of those about...

 

Doing their best not to sell them I'd say. 

unlike some manufacturers - (VW) who shipped vehicles out without Apple or Android apps, 

ID4, for example, comes with both as standard doesn't it

