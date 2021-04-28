BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Volkswagen ID 5: SUV coupe to get 295bhp GTX version
2022 Volkswagen ID 5: SUV coupe to get 295bhp GTX version

ID 4's rakish-roofed sibling will also be offered in 'sporty' four-wheel-drive guise
James Attwood, digital editor
28 April 2021

Volkswagen has given a first glimpse of the new ID 5 electric car ahead of its launch this summer – and confirmed that the SUV coupé will gain a hot GTX version.

The new machine, which is closely related to the current ID 4 SUV, was shown in a special camo livery in a teaser video during the launch of the new ID 4 GTX.

The ID 5 will be the third of Volkswagen’s electric ID models to go on sale in Europe, joining the ID 3 hatch and ID 4. It will be offered in virtually identical specification to the ID 4, with a range of battery sizes and single- and dual-motor versions with various power outputs.

Volkswagen boss Ralf Brandstätter said: “Our next coupé is all about the elegance of flowing lines and naturally the ID 5 will also have a GTX version.”

The ID 5 GTX will use the same powertrain as the new ID 4 version, with a twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain that offers 295bhp, and a 77kWh battery giving an official range of up to 298 miles.

The ID 5 will initially be produced alongside the ID 4 at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory, before both models move to a new home in the firm’s Emden facility.

Volkswagen has committed to launching at least one new ID model, all of which are built on the VW Group’s MEB platform, per year. The production version of the ID Buzz will follow next year, with the production ID Vizzion saloon due in 2023. 

Bob Cat Brian 28 April 2021

Strange to call this ID5 rather than a 'coupe' variant of ID4. Doesnt leave any room for expanding ranges if this is their approach

