2022 Mazda CX-5 improves refinement and specification levels

Just nine months after updating the CX-5 range with a new petrol engine and upgraded infotainment, Mazda has given its Toyota RAV4 rival a visual refresh and a series of dynamic tweaks for 2022.

Due on sale in Europe early next year, the latest version of the CX-5 is marked out by a new, “more three-dimensional” grille with a chunkier chrome surround, a reshaped front bumper and fresh light designs at each end.

The revised CX-5 gains Mazda's Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, which, the firm says, will "further evolve the bodyshell, suspension and seats to enhance ride comfort and reduce fatigue," reducing road noise on rough surfaces.

The 2022 model also receives new technology, with the introduction of Mazda’s Mi-Drive for drive mode selection, four-wheel drive on some models and an off-road mode.

Three new specification levels are available, each with bespoke styling. The entry-level Newground is equipped with a silver underguard and has a part-silver finish for the front and rear bumpers and door garnishes. The model also receives black door mirrors, lime green detailing on the front grille and a choice of 17in or 19in wheels. Inside, Newground models receive suede upholstery and lime green stitching.

Mid-spec Sport Black models gain a gloss black grille with red detailing, and black for the wings, front and rear lower bumpers, wheel arches and door mirrors. Black 19in alloy wheels are fitted as standard and the interior features red stitching on the seats, steering wheel, gearshift lever and door panels.

Range-topping GT Sport models gain a glossy, one-colour exterior, 19in alloy wheels in bright silver and a more luxurious interior, with the addition of nappa leather and wood grain.

The model also has a wireless phone-charging tray and interior space has been bolstered by a two-piece, reversible boot floor panel. Newground models receive a floorboard with a water-resistant side for wet or dirty items.

Safety has been improved with the addition of Mazda’s i-Activsense systems, including cruising and traffic support (CTS). The model's front LED headlights have also been upgraded.

The CX-5 has proved successful for the firm so far, accounting for 21% of its annual European sales. Full pricing and specification details for the 2022 model will be announced this autumn.

READ MORE

Mazda 2 gets 113bhp range-topper in 2021 update

Nearly new buying guide: Mazda CX-30

Mazda MX-5 1.5 Sport Venture 2021 UK review