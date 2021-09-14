BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota introduces rugged RAV4 Adventure specification
UP NEXT
2022 Mercedes-AMG C63 spotted in estate and saloon guises

Toyota introduces rugged RAV4 Adventure specification

Model features an updated design at the front and a bespoke interior
News
2 mins read
14 September 2021

Toyota has revealed a new specification for the RAV4 SUV geared towards “the great outdoors” and intended to extend the model’s market reach.

The RAV4 has received updated front styling for a more rugged look, including a new black grille, front foglights with black surrounds and silver underbody protection. The model also gains wider wheel arches and 19in alloy wheels in matt grey. 

Inside, the seats feature a bespoke upholstery design, with black synthetic leather and quilted and cushioned areas, along with orange stitching. 

Related News

The model is driven by the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine currently available on the standard RAV4, producing 219bhp with AWD and a towing capability of 1650kg. 

Toyota says the Adventure specification “reinforces the model’s 'go anywhere' spirit, with standout rugged styling that’s ready for life in the great outdoors.”

“This new version will broaden the model’s market reach to people who want a vehicle that matches their love of life off the beaten track, while preserving the performance and efficiency benefits of Toyota’s hybrid electric technology,” the firm said. 

The Adventure variant is also the first RAV4 model to include new features that will be introduced to the range in 2022, with new “projector-type” LED headlights and LED front foglights, a new 10-spoke alloy wheel design and new interior LED lighting.

Other features include power adjustment for the front passenger seat, illuminated window control switches and the addition of USB-C ports.

Toyota has yet to detail pricing or when orders will open for the RAV4 Adventure, but deliveries are expected for the first quarter of 2022. 

READ MORE

Toyota Camry 2021 UK review

New Toyota Corolla Commercial is UK-built hybrid van

New vs used: Toyota GR Yaris vs Audi R8

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Rav4 2.0 D-4d Excel 5dr 2wd
2016
£14,368
58,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Rav4 2.0 D-4d Icon 5dr 2wd
2016
£14,990
62,569miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Rav4 2.0 D-4d Business Edition 5dr 2wd
2016
£14,999
45,907miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Rav4 2.0 D-4d Icon Tss 5dr 2wd
2016
£15,795
49,982miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Rav4 2.5 Vvt-i Hybrid Icon 5dr Cvt
2016
£16,890
83,496miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Rav4 2.5 Vvt-i Hybrid Business Edition Plus 5dr Cvt 2wd
2016
£16,995
54,429miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Rav4 2.5 Vvt-i Hybrid Business Edition Plus 5dr Cvt 2wd
2016
£16,999
62,400miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Rav4 2.5 Vvt-i Hybrid Business Edition Plus 5dr Cvt 2wd
2016
£17,795
48,179miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Rav4 2.0 V-matic Icon Tss 5dr Cvt
2017
£18,600
34,546miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ2 front tracking

Audi SQ2 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Camry 2021 FD Fronttrack

Toyota Camry 2021 UK review

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Toyota RAV4 FD cornering

Toyota RAV4

Long-standing SUV enters a new generation. Can all-round improvements turn it into a Nissan Qashqai rival?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
linabi 14 September 2021

S­t­a­r­t w­o­r­k­i­n­g f­r­o­m h­o­m­e! G­r­e­a­t w­o­r­k f­o­r-E­v­er, ­S­t­a­y a­t H­o­m­e M­o­m­s O­R a­n­y­o­n­e n­e­e­d­s­ a­n e­x­t­r­a i­n­c­o­m­e. G­e­t s­t­a­r­t­e­d. Y­o­u o­n­l­y n­e­e­d­ a c­o­m­p­u­t­e­r a­n­d a r­e­l­i­a­b­l­e c­o­m­p­u­t­e­r c­o­n­n­e­c­t­i­o­n­ s­o d­o­n’t g­e­t l­a­t­e t­r­y……. F­u­l­w­o­r­k­.­m­l­

scrap 14 September 2021

The notion that a car needs cladding to make it suitable for the outdoors is of course ridiculous. Also, the rufty tufty Corolla is called 'Trek' but this is called something different. Why?

 

ianp55 14 September 2021

No more suited to "The Great Outdoors" than any other model in the RAV4 range is it? just a cosmetic upgrade but those seat backs with what looks like tyre tracks do look good

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ2 front tracking

Audi SQ2 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Camry 2021 FD Fronttrack

Toyota Camry 2021 UK review

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

View all latest drives