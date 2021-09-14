Toyota introduces rugged RAV4 Adventure specification

Toyota has revealed a new specification for the RAV4 SUV geared towards “the great outdoors” and intended to extend the model’s market reach.

The RAV4 has received updated front styling for a more rugged look, including a new black grille, front foglights with black surrounds and silver underbody protection. The model also gains wider wheel arches and 19in alloy wheels in matt grey.

Inside, the seats feature a bespoke upholstery design, with black synthetic leather and quilted and cushioned areas, along with orange stitching.

The model is driven by the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine currently available on the standard RAV4, producing 219bhp with AWD and a towing capability of 1650kg.

Toyota says the Adventure specification “reinforces the model’s 'go anywhere' spirit, with standout rugged styling that’s ready for life in the great outdoors.”

“This new version will broaden the model’s market reach to people who want a vehicle that matches their love of life off the beaten track, while preserving the performance and efficiency benefits of Toyota’s hybrid electric technology,” the firm said.

The Adventure variant is also the first RAV4 model to include new features that will be introduced to the range in 2022, with new “projector-type” LED headlights and LED front foglights, a new 10-spoke alloy wheel design and new interior LED lighting.

Other features include power adjustment for the front passenger seat, illuminated window control switches and the addition of USB-C ports.

Toyota has yet to detail pricing or when orders will open for the RAV4 Adventure, but deliveries are expected for the first quarter of 2022.

