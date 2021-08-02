Mazda 2 gets 113bhp range-topper in 2021 update

Mazda has reintroduced a 113bhp engine to the Mazda 2 as part of a mid-life update for the supermini.

The uprated version of the firm’s 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine will join the existing 73bhp and 88bhp models from 1 October, with new trim levels and improved efficiency.

Seven specification levels will be available, with the updated range starting from £16,475 for the SE-L.

All models are equipped with sat-nav, cruise control, Bluetooth and air conditioning as standard, and engines above the 73bhp model feature Mazda’s mild-hybrid system for an e-Skyactiv-G badge.

Sport models gain wireless Apple CarPlay, while the GT Sport adds a choice of a manual or automatic gearbox for the first time, as well as heated front seats, a colour head-up display and a reversing camera.

The new 113bhp engine will be available only for top-of-the-range GT Sport Tech models, starting from £20,845 and mated to a six-speed manual.

The GT Sport Tech gains adaptive LED headlights, blindspot monitoring, rear city brake support and a 360deg parking camera.

Mazda says all versions of its 1.5-litre engine now have improved efficiency, with increased compression ratios and an upgraded exhaust manifold, leading to a drop in CO2 emissions.

The 73bhp model produces 109g/km, while the range-topping 113bhp model produces 113g/km.

“The Mazda 2 is now more efficient than ever, while thanks to the generous equipment tally across all models, we have a distinctive and premium contender in what is still one of the most competitive segments in the UK car market,” said Mazda UK boss Jeremy Thomson.

READ MORE

Mazda 6 2.0 Skyactiv-G Kuro Edition 2021 UK review

Nearly-new buying guide: Mazda CX-30

Mazda MX-30 2021 long-term review