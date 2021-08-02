BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mazda 2 gets 113bhp range-topper in 2021 update
UP NEXT
How Myenergi became key player in EV charging game

Mazda 2 gets 113bhp range-topper in 2021 update

Ageing supermini receives efficiency boosts and regains more potent engine option as part of update
News
2 mins read
2 August 2021

Mazda has reintroduced a 113bhp engine to the Mazda 2 as part of a mid-life update for the supermini. 

The uprated version of the firm’s 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine will join the existing 73bhp and 88bhp models from 1 October, with new trim levels and improved efficiency.

Seven specification levels will be available, with the updated range starting from £16,475 for the SE-L.

All models are equipped with sat-nav, cruise control, Bluetooth and air conditioning as standard, and engines above the 73bhp model feature Mazda’s mild-hybrid system for an e-Skyactiv-G badge.

Sport models gain wireless Apple CarPlay, while the GT Sport adds a choice of a manual or automatic gearbox for the first time, as well as heated front seats, a colour head-up display and a reversing camera. 

The new 113bhp engine will be available only for top-of-the-range GT Sport Tech models, starting from £20,845 and mated to a six-speed manual.

The GT Sport Tech gains adaptive LED headlights, blindspot monitoring, rear city brake support and a 360deg parking camera.

Mazda says all versions of its 1.5-litre engine now have improved efficiency, with increased compression ratios and an upgraded exhaust manifold, leading to a drop in CO2 emissions.

The 73bhp model produces 109g/km, while the range-topping 113bhp model produces 113g/km.

“The Mazda 2 is now more efficient than ever, while thanks to the generous equipment tally across all models, we have a distinctive and premium contender in what is still one of the most competitive segments in the UK car market,” said Mazda UK boss Jeremy Thomson.

READ MORE

Mazda 6 2.0 Skyactiv-G Kuro Edition 2021 UK review

Nearly-new buying guide: Mazda CX-30

Mazda MX-30 2021 long-term review

Used cars for sale

 Mazda 2 1.3 Colour Edition 5dr
2014
£4,328
62,201miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.3 Sport Venture Edition 5dr
2014
£5,995
46,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.3 Sport Colour Edition 5dr
2014
£6,000
61,168miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.3 Sport Colour Edition 5dr
2014
£6,490
48,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 75 Se 5dr
2017
£6,790
71,759miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 Se-l 5dr
2015
£6,995
37,150miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 75 Se-l 5dr
2017
£6,995
37,457miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5d Sport Nav 5dr
2016
£6,999
57,200miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 75 Se-l 5dr
2015
£7,300
43,741miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The Mazda 2
The Mazda 2 name dates back to 2002. This latest version showcases the firm's Skyactiv technology and 'Kodo' styling

Mazda 2

Mazda's Skyactiv tech revolution transforms its cheapest model into a supermini capable of eclipsing many of its more established European rivals

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
jameshobiecat 2 August 2021
Great to see the luke warm engine has been reintroduced to the range; a car that's a decent steer like this deserves it.
abkq 2 August 2021

A curious long bonnet compact car. Looks like something has gone wrong with the packaging.

BlahBlah43 2 August 2021
Definitely not a looker. For the price Mazda is asking I dont see why you would get this over a Fiesta or i20 which are both superior cars

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives