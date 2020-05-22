2022 Honda Civic Type R to retain bespoke aggressive look

The next-generation Honda Civic Type R has been caught testing again ahead of its expected 2022 debut, revealing new details of the final production design.

The Renault Mégane RS rival remains heavily camouflaged in these shots but it's clear to see that it doesn't appear radically different from its predecessor externally. The overall body shape, with its low, wide stance, saloon-style bootlid and big rear wing is familiar, while a more production-ready rear end bears distinctive triple-exit exhaust pipes and the red brake calipers provide another nod to its performance potential.

A close look reveals the spoiler features a new raised mounting, while the smaller lip spoiler on the bootlid no longer appears to dissect the rear window. Further visible changes include a lower shoulder line, a lower bonnet line and lower headlights, as previewed by the reveal of the standard Civic hatchback last month ahead of its European market launch in 2022.

A view of the interior shows what looks like different steering wheel and dashboard designs, alongside a dashtop-mounted touchscreen, although it's difficult to draw conclusions from this early prototype.

Autocar understands that the next Civic Type R will receive a hybrid powertrain as part of Honda’s electrification plans, which were accelerated last year with the aim of making all the brand's European sales electrified by 2025.

It's also suggested that it will use a powertrain linked in concept to that of the NSX supercar, which mates a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 with three electric motors. It's unclear whether that means four-wheel drive, but it's likely if Honda goes full-hybrid in this way.

Such a development would also give Honda more performance potential, as engineers have previously hinted the current car is close to to the realistic limit in terms of power put through only the front wheels.

One thing is for certain: the new Civic won’t be built at Honda’s Swindon plant, because that will close in 2021. It’s unclear where the Japanese company intends to produce the next-generation family car.