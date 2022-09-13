New Peugeot e-308 EV hatch rivals VW ID 3 with 250-mile range

The new Peugeot e-308 is the French firm’s crucial new entry into the electric family hatch segment, going up against the Volkswagen ID 3 with the choice of two bodystyles and more than 248 miles of range.
Revealed today in hatchback and estate forms – the latter of which Peugeot says is the first EV estate from a European manufacturer – the e-308 rides on the familiar Stellantis group EMP2 architecture but introduces a new electric powertrain not yet used on any other model in the multi-brand manufacturer’s portfolio.
A front-mounted motor endows the hatchback with 156bhp, 22bhp more than the technically similar Peugeot e-208 supermini and e-2008 crossover, and 192lb ft. The firm hasn’t yet revealed performance details, but a 0-62mph time of around 8.0sec is expected.
Power is supplied by a 51kWh (usable) battery, which is only slightly larger than that used by smaller Stellantis EVs, but which uses a new chemical composition comprising 80% nickel, 10% manganese and 10% cobalt for improved efficiency. It can be charged at up to 100kW - giving a 20-80% top-up time of less than 25 minutes.
Together with low-friction tyres, aero-focused wheel designs and a subtle aero-themed, EV-specific makeover, this means the e-308 runs at a claimed 12.7kWh per 62 miles, which Peugeot calls "a benchmark among 100% electric vehicles in the C-segment".
Due on sale next year, the e-308 joins pure-combustion petrol and diesel options and a pair of plug-in hybrids in the 308 line-up - with which it shares the bulk of its exterior design cues and its i-Cockpit interior layout. Prices have not yet been confirmed, but expect the EV to start at around £35,000.
The closely related Vauxhall Astra will also receive a pure-electric variant next year, with identical battery and motor hardware, priced at around the same point and similarly available in hatch and estate guises. Until the Peugeot and Vauxhall launch, the MG 5 EV remains the only 'mainstream' electric estate car on sale.
Expect it to START from £35k. For a 308. Ha ha ha... Where is this going to end? The industry seem set in promoting the continued use of older ICE cars. Gov might end up having to re:introduce some sort of scrappage scheme to get ICE off the road because those prices are beyond Joe Average. From £35k for a car aimed at the lower paid working class. They're off their heads.
Yep.
A pretty underwhelming and disappointing effort by Peugeot. Being based on an ICE platform the e-308 will be heavier than the VW ID.3 and, more importantly it’s direct competitor the Renault Megane E-Tech. Factor in the misely 51kw battery and the range is probably going to b quite poor. The Koreans and the new EVs coming out of China are probably going to undercut the Peugeot’s price so is difficult to see what the e-308 has to offer.
Couldn't you check the facts before posting?
Besides, the 308 interior is from a different planet compared to sub-Dacia Sandero hard, eyesore plastics in ID3. The infotainment and instruments are also vastly superior.
You do get more space in the ID3, though, and a desirable badge, which is obviously very important for you.
I had the same thoughts on Range Andrew. Although i am not sure how you inferred that he was concerned about the badge from his comments ? :)
E-308: 3527 lb unladen
ID3 216 miles: 3803 lb unladen
ID3 260 miles: 3979 lb unladen
As for how do I know he is concerned about the badge... Let's just say I have I have a 6th sense, I can sense a snob wirelessly through the Internet.
ID3 has 45kw.
His prejudiced bias has no limit.