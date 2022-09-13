New Peugeot e-308 EV hatch rivals VW ID 3 with 250-mile range

The new Peugeot e-308 is the French firm’s crucial new entry into the electric family hatch segment, going up against the Volkswagen ID 3 with the choice of two bodystyles and more than 248 miles of range.

Revealed today in hatchback and estate forms – the latter of which Peugeot says is the first EV estate from a European manufacturer – the e-308 rides on the familiar Stellantis group EMP2 architecture but introduces a new electric powertrain not yet used on any other model in the multi-brand manufacturer’s portfolio.

A front-mounted motor endows the hatchback with 156bhp, 22bhp more than the technically similar Peugeot e-208 supermini and e-2008 crossover, and 192lb ft. The firm hasn’t yet revealed performance details, but a 0-62mph time of around 8.0sec is expected.

Power is supplied by a 51kWh (usable) battery, which is only slightly larger than that used by smaller Stellantis EVs, but which uses a new chemical composition comprising 80% nickel, 10% manganese and 10% cobalt for improved efficiency. It can be charged at up to 100kW - giving a 20-80% top-up time of less than 25 minutes.

Together with low-friction tyres, aero-focused wheel designs and a subtle aero-themed, EV-specific makeover, this means the e-308 runs at a claimed 12.7kWh per 62 miles, which Peugeot calls "a benchmark among 100% electric vehicles in the C-segment".

Due on sale next year, the e-308 joins pure-combustion petrol and diesel options and a pair of plug-in hybrids in the 308 line-up - with which it shares the bulk of its exterior design cues and its i-Cockpit interior layout. Prices have not yet been confirmed, but expect the EV to start at around £35,000.

The closely related Vauxhall Astra will also receive a pure-electric variant next year, with identical battery and motor hardware, priced at around the same point and similarly available in hatch and estate guises. Until the Peugeot and Vauxhall launch, the MG 5 EV remains the only 'mainstream' electric estate car on sale.