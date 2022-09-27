BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 Peugeot e-208 to offer up to 248 miles of range
New 2023 Peugeot e-208 to offer up to 248 miles of range

Popular hatchback gains improved powertrain from new Peugeot e-308 for up to 248 miles of range
27 September 2022

The Peugeot e-208 will receive a major update next year, with a new powertrain bringing boosted power and a significantly longer range.

Set to go on sale in 2023, the updated e-208 receives the powertrain featured in recently revealed Peugeot e-308 hatchback, including a larger 51kWh battery. 

Power rises from 136bhp to 156bhp, while range improves from 225 to 248 miles.

Peugeot hasn’t yet disclosed in-depth performance figures for the Renault Zoe rival, but a 0-62mph time of less than 8.0sec is expected. 

The battery in the e-208’s new powertrain comprises 80% nickel, 10% manganese and 10% cobalt, which improves efficiency over the previous e-208. 

Peugeot said it raises average energy efficiency to 5.18mpkWh, thanks to the implementation of a heat pump, a humidity sensor, a new transmission ratio and new 16in Class A+ tyres.

Range in colder conditions has been improved, particularly at temperatures around freezing.

Retaining its maximum charging rate of 100kW, the e-208 can be charged from 20% to 80% in less than 25 minutes. 

The e-208 will once again join the 208 petrol and diesel line-up, where prices start from £21,880.

Peugeot hasn’t yet revealed pricing, but we expect the new model to command a slight premium over the current model, which starts at £30,195.

Peugeot has sold 110,000 examples of the e-208 since its launch in 2019.

The 208 in all combined forms has appeared consistently in the top five best-selling models in Europe throughout 2022, having sold 16,317 times in March alone.

dipole 27 September 2022

Having run an e208 through summer and winter I can assure others that range is not this bad. Yes, range in winter is disappointing especially for stop/start driving but it is certainly considerably more than the 112km you state.  For those who can wait until late 2024 or early 2025 don't buy without first testing a Renault 5 which looks like it will be a generation ahead of the e208 and perhaps cheaper.

gagaga 27 September 2022

248 miles in the way that the previous 216 was less than 160 in summer and about 70 in winter.

Maybe this one will break 100 miles range in winter, or about 70 between charges on the motorway.

