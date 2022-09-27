New 2023 Peugeot e-208 to offer up to 248 miles of range

The Peugeot e-208 will receive a major update next year, with a new powertrain bringing boosted power and a significantly longer range.

Set to go on sale in 2023, the updated e-208 receives the powertrain featured in recently revealed Peugeot e-308 hatchback, including a larger 51kWh battery.

Power rises from 136bhp to 156bhp, while range improves from 225 to 248 miles.

Peugeot hasn’t yet disclosed in-depth performance figures for the Renault Zoe rival, but a 0-62mph time of less than 8.0sec is expected.

The battery in the e-208’s new powertrain comprises 80% nickel, 10% manganese and 10% cobalt, which improves efficiency over the previous e-208.

Peugeot said it raises average energy efficiency to 5.18mpkWh, thanks to the implementation of a heat pump, a humidity sensor, a new transmission ratio and new 16in Class A+ tyres.

Range in colder conditions has been improved, particularly at temperatures around freezing.

Retaining its maximum charging rate of 100kW, the e-208 can be charged from 20% to 80% in less than 25 minutes.

The e-208 will once again join the 208 petrol and diesel line-up, where prices start from £21,880.