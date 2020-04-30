2021 Mercedes S-Class seen testing with less disguise

Mercedes-Benz will move its S-Class flagship saloon to a new generation next year and new spy shots show prototypes are continuing to drop their disguise.
Latest images show more of the BMW 7 Series rival's overall profile and it's apparent that the brand is retaining the curvy surfacing of the outgoing model. However, the new S-Class will have a redesigned front end, with lights inspired by the latest-generation CLS.
A spy photographer has previously managed to point their lens inside a prototype, revealing Mercedes has totally redesigned the cabin around a large, portrait-oriented central touchscreen.
The Tesla-style display is significantly larger than any screen Mercedes has offered in previous models and detail shots show the bottom half of it is dedicated to the limo's climate control functions, with touch-capacitive shortcut buttons below.
It's likely further updates to the company's already new MBUX user interface will boost features and usability, while the brand's trademark digital dials are also visible.
The seventh-generation S-Class looks set to regain its place at the forefront of the brand's technical know-how, with a range of new electrified powertrains and advanced driver assist features. Comfort and technology levels will take a boost, with the target of lifting it beyond rivals such as the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series.
The new Mercedes flagship, which is due in UK showrooms next year, has been developed to support two distinctly different saloon models for the first time. While standard versions are set to receive a range of plug-in hybrid drivetrains, the German car maker also plans to introduce an aerodynamically optimised pure-electric version that, insiders say, will serve as the flagship model for its new EQ electric vehicle sub-brand.
TS7
One supposes...
...the sort of person driving/buying one of these has access to a named parking place where they work. Otherwise I'm sure they'll have a comforting time driving round looking for somewhere huge enough to park. Or maybe in autonomous mode one just gets out and leaves the car to drive around for a bit while doing one's bzznzz?
Antony Riley
Well here we go again
Well here we go again .Mercedes going all safe ,where is the top of the tree luxury car look gone to .Its just a big C/E class to look at ,its no Bentley/Rolls/ even Jaguar competitor in the looks dept. It will be stuffed with techi features that we a consumers dont really lie awake wanting ,like stupid screen controls etc etc etc. .Even the Maybach version that will evolve from this will be an utter waste of time(how many have they sold this year?)The ubber class Mercedes of old were true luxury cars ,not any more just run of the mill looking like so many other cars out there.
HiPo 289
Glacial pace of change and improvement
The conservative foot-dragging by manufacturers of large German execu-barges explains why so many people are migrating to Tesla.
With used diesels now hitting double-figure depreciation, it boggles the mind that German manufacturers aren't changing their business model faster.
beechie
HiPo 289 wrote:
The chant goes: 'We're German: we do what we like'.
armstrm
HiPo 289 wrote:
Tesla appeals to people who just want the latest thing and crave the performance. However the fit and finish and build quality of a Tesla is something you would expect to find in a Ford, not a car sold as very expensive luxury car. The Germans are in a different league with regard to cabin quality.
Citytiger
armstrm wrote:
Thats actually an insult to Ford, but have you actually been in any recent German vehicles, I have read all the reviews of Audi's famed build quality, I had the chance to drive a brand new 11 miles on the clock A6, and I generally cant see what all the fus is about, yes the doors have a bit of leather on them (that actually feels manmade), but all its doing is covering sharp edged hard plastic, the new touchscreen ventilation controls are a gimic, and whats with the tune that comes on when it comes to life, like an old windows PC, after about 20 minutes of prodding and playing with the screens, they looked awful, smeared and full of finger prints.
I came away underwhelmed, I then drove a new V60, and it just seemed a far nicer place to be, even if the engine was not as good.
Omie
No one is foot dragging!
Foot dragging? Or smart and safe marketing? Its all a matter of perspective, really...
The way I see it, Tesla puts out a new system while its in development for its oblivious owners to test out for it. So what if a few Teslas crashed, or if a few more caught on fire... Its on the owner's dime (actually, the owners insurers')... Not on Tesla's! They'll follow up with an OTA update or two, and "there... problem fixed!"
Compare that to German auto makers (Mercedes Benz, in particular) who have thus far had very few, if any, "oops" instances similar to Tesla's many goofs... Simply because they fully develop, test and only market their advancements when they are "market ready" and not a moment before!
gagaga
Why not
Just be done with this, skip five generations and make it 9 feet wide?
They could also fit metal grinders to the side to it takes other cars off the road as it drives - that way they'll be able to claim it does 10,000mpg rather than the 300mpg or whatever nonsense figure they pick out of the air for the hybrid version.
eseaton
An article that beautifully
There is nothing whatsoever appealing about any of this.
Obviously it is going to be wider and bigger - that much is a given.
But exactly who is craving this autonomous crap? Who uses the clever but emasculating self-parking shenanigans that has been around for a while now? I mean what sort of fool can't park a car? And wants to advertise the fact?
As always, I wait in hope that Autocar might express an opinion on this...
beechie
eseaton wrote:
Er, someone must be, otherwise all the manufacturers wouldn't be spending billions on it. Me? Nothing's as emasculating as power-steering and synchromesh.
