2021 Mercedes S-Class seen testing with less disguise

Mercedes-Benz will move its S-Class flagship saloon to a new generation next year and new spy shots show prototypes are continuing to drop their disguise.

Latest images show more of the BMW 7 Series rival's overall profile and it's apparent that the brand is retaining the curvy surfacing of the outgoing model. However, the new S-Class will have a redesigned front end, with lights inspired by the latest-generation CLS.

A spy photographer has previously managed to point their lens inside a prototype, revealing Mercedes has totally redesigned the cabin around a large, portrait-oriented central touchscreen.

The Tesla-style display is significantly larger than any screen Mercedes has offered in previous models and detail shots show the bottom half of it is dedicated to the limo's climate control functions, with touch-capacitive shortcut buttons below.

It's likely further updates to the company's already new MBUX user interface will boost features and usability, while the brand's trademark digital dials are also visible.

The seventh-generation S-Class looks set to regain its place at the forefront of the brand's technical know-how, with a range of new electrified powertrains and advanced driver assist features. Comfort and technology levels will take a boost, with the target of lifting it beyond rivals such as the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series.

The new Mercedes flagship, which is due in UK showrooms next year, has been developed to support two distinctly different saloon models for the first time. While standard versions are set to receive a range of plug-in hybrid drivetrains, the German car maker also plans to introduce an aerodynamically optimised pure-electric version that, insiders say, will serve as the flagship model for its new EQ electric vehicle sub-brand.