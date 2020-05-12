2021 Mercedes S-Class partially leaked in social media shots

Mercedes-Benz is due to unveil its new S-Class flagship later this year, but the luxury saloon has leaked out with almost no disguise in images posted on social media.

The low-resolution shots, posted to Instagram by Spanish website Cochespias, appear to show a pre-production car in unglamorous surroundings with small strips of disguise over its front end. The rear and interior are completely undisguised, bar protective wrapping left on the seats.

Despite these not being the clearest shots, we can see the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series rival takes an evolutionary approach to the exterior redesign, with a similarly curvy look to today's car. The tail-lights take inspiration from that of the latest CLS.

The interior takes a more radical step forward, with a greater emphasis on technology. The minimalist dashboard is dominated by a Tesla-style portrait display is significantly larger than any screen Mercedes has offered in previous models, paired with a freestanding digital instrument display.

A spy photographer previously managed to point their lens inside a prototype for detail shots, showing the bottom half of it is dedicated to the limo's climate control functions, with touch-capacitive shortcut buttons below.

It's likely further updates to the company's already new MBUX user interface will boost features and usability, while the brand's trademark digital dials are also visible.

The seventh-generation S-Class looks set to regain its place at the forefront of the brand's technical know-how, with a range of new electrified powertrains and advanced driver assist features. Comfort and technology levels will take a boost, with the target of lifting it beyond rivals such as the 7 Series and Audi A8.