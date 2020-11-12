2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: undisguised estate body seen

After prototypes of Mercedes-Benz's new C-Class started dropping their disguise, an unfinished bodyshell for the estate variant has now been snapped and posted online.
The image, posted onto a Youtube community forum and from an unknown spyshot source, shows the BMW 3 Series Touring rival in a disassembled state. Even so, we can make out familiar proportions and a new tail-lamp design, while a small glimpse of the dashboard appears to show influence from the recently launched 2020 S-Class.
The C-Class has been redesigned from the ground up, with highly efficient new hybrid drivetrains and advanced autonomous driving technology set to be some of its key draws.
Having experienced a sharp drop in C-Class sales in recent years because of the universal gravitation of buyers towards SUVs, the German maker is providing the fifth-generation model with many of the developments exhibited by the new S-Class. The new C-Class, codenamed W206, will challenge the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series when it arrives in UK showrooms in 2021.
As evidenced by the latest prototypes, the design of the new C-Class is a clear evolution of the styling seen on today’s model. Although its exterior features a new-look front end with more angular headlights, the new car’s proportions, dimensions and overall silhouette remain very close to those of the model it replaces.
The starting point for the new C-Class is Mercedes’ MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform. It offers a number of advances over the earlier version of the steel and aluminium structure. These include, according to insiders, more advanced electrical architecture that supports a 48V system, which is key to providing the 2021 model with a new range of plug-in hybrid drivetrains.
The AMG performance variants will make a return, but as revealed by Autocar, the top-rung C63 will swap its V8 engine for a new hybridised 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit with more than 500bhp.
The MRA structure uses a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, with adaptive damping likely to be offered as standard across the range in most markets, including the UK. The new C-Class will continue to provide the option of rear air springs on selected models.
As well as being used by the C-Class saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet, the new platform will underpin successor models to the GLC and GLC Coupé, with a choice of both rear-wheel drive and optional four-wheel drive.
Peter Cavellini
First post...
Yeah, even with the Camo on it looks like a BMW, a compliment?, have to try harder than that, better driving dynamics for a start...
Takeitslowly
Peter Cavellini wrote:
(Your) Last post...we can only hope...
We would love to know EXACTLY what alternative positive concrete pragmatic suggestions YOU have that would better what you so lazily put down...well?. Waiting for non relevant ill considered (do you ever post any other type) nonsense.
Peter Cavellini
It’s an opinion....
Takeitslowly, might I say your taking too much....
eseaton
For goodness sake, Greg - we
For goodness sake, Greg - we know that every new incarnation of every car has more and more ridiculous 'tech' infesting it. You don't need to tell us this.
Surely there is more to talk about that that?
Takeitslowly
eseaton wrote:
GK is one of the foremost motoring journalists of this generation...waiting for you to insert a cheap jibe here...and when an OEM establishes trust with such a person, the latter is not always therefore in a position to reveal all of what they know...such is the corollary...look it up...of being given access very early. Take what you are given and be quiet, or go elsewhere.
WallMeerkat
Kinda miss the old C class
Kinda miss the old C class with the old fashioned grille that made it look like a mini S class.
The big badge era just make them look like bigger A classes than small S classes.
NoPasaran
C63
with 2 liter 4-pot. :-D
Call it C20.
C43 is gone as well, eventually, to preserve the ranking, I presume replaced with a 1.5 liter 3-pot to be called C15.
abkq
I'll believe Autocar that
I'll believe Autocar that this is a new model. Not surprising these days when 'spot the difference' or 'don't upset the conservatives' school of design is the norm. Yes the heavy creases down the side have gone, and the rear window has become more compressed - the top of the rear window is not much higher than half way up the C pillar. But there is nothing new in terms of overall concept. Let's see whether the complete removal of the disguise reveals something more appealing. I doubt it.
Lanehogger
Not the big A Class I suspected it would be
I have to say that I was expecting the next C Class to simply be a scaled up A Class saloon/small S Class, featuring the same bodyside detailing as those 2 cars and essentialy continuing on from the one styling fits all sizes theme of the previous S Class/current C and E Classes. These photos show that this isn't the case, hopefully providing a bit more differentation between Merc's core saloon line up.
TStag
I can't believe we are
I can't believe we are already on a new one. The current model is only 6 years old
