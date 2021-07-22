2021 Jeep Wrangler gains enhanced off-road capability

The Jeep Wrangler has gained an updated engine, improved off-road capability and enhanced safety features as part of a mid-life update.

All Wrangler models will now be fitted with an updated version of the firm’s 2.0-litre 268bhp petrol engine, which now produces 10g/km less in CO2 emissions than the previous engine and is compliant with Euro-6D rules.

Sahara, Overland and commemorative 80th Anniversary trims are available, producing between 243-251g/km of CO2, while the rugged Rubicon specification will emit between 261-271g/km.

Off-road driving has also been improved with the addition of an Off-Road+ mode for the top-of-the-range Rubicon specification. Jeep says the mode enhances off-road capability on sand and rocks, adjusting the ABS, ESC, accelerator pedal, traction control and transmission calibrations.

Selec-Speed, Jeep’s off-road cruise control system, will now be standard across the range, which “allows the driver to maintain a steady speed during rock crawling and other types of low speed manoeuvring,” according to the firm.

The Wrangler also gains a selectable tyre fill alert, which indicates when tyres have been deflated to the desired pressure. Adaptive cruise control, start-stop technology, accident emergency braking and automatic high beam are now standard features to assist on the road.

Jeep’s range-topper also receives new exterior paint options, including Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green, which the firm says pays homage to its history, while the Nacho colour will return with limited availability on the Rubicon spec level.

