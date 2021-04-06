2021 Jeep Compass refreshed with new look and updated interior

Jeep has updated its strong-selling Compass SUV in Europe, ushering in a revamped interior and new exterior design cues for 2021.

The Compass is a core model in Europe for the Stellantis-owned American brand, accounting for 40% of its sales in the region. The recently introduced 4xe variant is, Jeep says, now Italy's best-selling plug-in hybrid.

The latest round of tweaks follow a subtle update last year that included the introduction of the Compass 4xe, which offers 187bhp or 237bhp and is capable of a claimed 26-mile electric range.

The PHEV has yet to go on sale in the UK, but prices and specifications will likely be confirmed nearer to the market launch of the updated model.

The Compass remains available with a choice of engines, these being a Fiat-derived 1.3-litre turbo petrol producing 128bhp or 148bhp and a 1.6-litre diesel with 128bhp. Depending on the engine chosen, buyers can specify either a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic or a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with either front- or four-wheel-drive.

The changes for 2021 are focused predominantly on the interior, where the Compass has gained a new 10.25in high-definition digital instrument cluster, with the infotainment touchscreen (available in either 8.4in or 10.1in forms) relocated to the middle of the dashboard for improved access.

The infotainment system itself has been upgraded with a processor five times faster, added connectivity features, smartphone mirroring functionality, voice recognition and 3D sat-nav.

At the same time, the centre console has been rearranged and some 4.4 litres of extra storage space has been added.

Changes to the outside are more subtle, but slimmer headlights and restyled bumpers help to differentiate the new Compass from the outgoing model.

The updated Compass is Jeep's first European model to come equipped with Level 2 autonomous functions. Standard features include traffic sign recognition, drowsiness alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

Five trim levels will be offered in Europe (Sport, Longitude, Limited, S and Trailhawk), but it's not yet confirmed what the UK range will look like. Expect an advance on the current car's starting price of £27,125.

READ MORE

Jeep updates Compass with new engine, gearbox and tech​

Jeep Compass review