2021 BMW X3 and X4 facelift includes torque boost for M Competition models

The range-topping M Competition versions of the BMW X3 and X4 have gained a revised powertrain that offers extra torque as part of the mid-life facelift of the wider model range for the two SUVs.

BMW has made a series of changes to the wider X3 and X4 range, with design tweaks to both models that include a revamped larger kidney grille and new-look headlights. The facelifted version of both models will go on sale in the UK in September, with pricing starting at £43,370 for the X3 SUV and £49,010 for the more sweeping X4 coupe-SUV. Meanwhile, every engine in the standard X4 and X4 line-up is now electrified.

The X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition will also go on sale in September, priced from £85,100 and £86,860 respectively.

For the range-topping M Competition versoins, BMW has made tweaks to the in-line six-cylinder 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine used by the Porsche Macan Turbo rivals, which were first launched in 2019. Although peak power remains at 503bhp, the addition of the lightweight crankshaft used for the M3 and M4 models and a revamped cylinder head core has allowed BMW to increase the torque by 37lb ft to 479lb ft, on tap from 2750rpm to 5500rpm.

Both machines can achieve the 0-62mph sprint in 3.8secs, with a top speed of 155mph. The X3 M Competition has a fuel economy of 25.7-26.1mpg and CO2 emissions of 241-251g/km; on the more swooping X4 M Competition those improve to 26.1-26.4mph and 238-248g/km respectively.

The X3 and X4 M Competition both retain an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, along with a rear-biased all-wheel drive system.

Adaptive M Sport suspension is standards on both models, with electronically controlled dampers used increase ride comfort by reducing wheel and body movements. That combines with the M Servotronic steering and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), and BMW has added an M Dynamics Mode that allows for extra wheel slip to enable on-track drifting.

The performance models also feature 21in wheels and M compound brakes as standard. BMW claims new forged allows save 2kg of weight per wheel.

The M Competition models take styling cues from the updated versions of the standard X4 and X4 (see below), with the addition of M-specific styling elements. They use a one-piece frame version of the enlarged kidney grille, which features the frame finished in gloss black. It also features a built-in black bar that houses the front-facing camera. Adaptive LED headlights are standard, with BMW’s laser light system optional.