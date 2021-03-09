BMW M4 Competition 2021 UK review

The way the M4 goes down the road, though, is similar to the point that if you climbed from one to the other, you would want to look over your shoulder to know for sure. The same knobbly ride, the same raucous engine and the same road noise and coarseness over concrete motorway surfaces are familiar to both.

The rear subframe is rigidly mounted to the chassis on both the M3 and M4, which is surely what contributes to some of the feeling of rigidity, solidity and, when you load the car up in a corner, an absence of lateral give. As a dynamics engineer once said of the Ferrari 488 GTB, strong lateral support at a car’s rear really supports the body in a corner, and that in turn helps steering’s accuracy, consistency and the impression of road feel. I suspect the same thing is happening here.

Nevertheless, this is a performance coupé, not really smooth and forgiving enough to be a genuine grand tourer (although I did drive it for two and a half hours at the end of a 14-hour day and feel quite good about things), yet not dynamically agile enough to be a true sports car.

While the character is the same, I felt it suited the M3 rather better than the M4. I’m not quite sure why; maybe because I don’t expect a saloon to be a sports car but I do a coupé?