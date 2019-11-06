2020 Skoda Octavia: sketches show interior design

Skoda is gearing up to reveal its new Octavia next week, and has published design sketches that show how the interior has been radically overhauled.
Highlights of the redesign include a new multi-level instrument panel - a first for the Octavia - a reshaped, two-spoke steering wheel, and a free-standing central screen that has been positioned to reflect the recognisable silhouette of the brand's corporate grille design. Elsewhwere, the gear selector has been replaced with a small switch unit, while the Volkswagen Group's Climatronic three-zone air conditioning system makes its Octavia debut.
Skoda claims the new interior offers more space than that of the outgoing Octavia.
The preview comes following the recent accidental unveiling of the Octavia's front end design, where an official image was posted to Skoda's website.
Shared to a German Skoda forum, the press shot is said to have been taken from the brand's own configurator before being removed. As expected, we can see the new model takes heavily influence from the larger Skoda Superb, alongside the recently introduced Scala.
Join the debate
Daniel Joseph
Clever disguise
The plastic addenda makes for a much more effective disguise than those swirly patterns, IMHO. We could already guess that the silhouettes of the Octavia saloon and estate will not change greatly, and the pictures above give no clue as to how the details (bodyside creases, lamp shapes etc.) will be executed. Hence, the pictures are pretty much worthless.
XLR8
Stop the press...
...It's going to look like a Skoda!
abkq
Whatever the disguise, looks
WallMeerkat
abkq wrote:
The Rapid (and Toledo twin) was mk1 Octavia sized, but rejecting the current styling trope of being overly wide, so easy to park and navigate down rural (and urban traffic!) lanes. Replaced by the Focus clone Scala.
JMax18
Rejoice!
Rejoice!
Has aslways been and will be a great car, but you can buy one once again, now that they have put proper headlights on again.
I still prefer the design of the one 2 generations back but this is a huge improvement
Bishop
More disguised that it looks
I think Daniel Joseph has it right, the car in the pictures has more cladding on it that it first appears. It's been made to look like a Superb; I think it might be more differentiated than it has been made to look.
Rich boy spanners
Vertical rear windows is what's needed.
I wish we could get estate cars with proper vertical rear windows. The extended hatch back sloped window styling restricts what can go in the back, and ultimately estate cars are bought to be practical. This Octavia like all of them so far will be a bit dull, but very useful, be well packaged internally with lots of space, and be easy to live with, which is why I'm on my 4th. They'll sell them without trying.
sipod
Oh dear
Looks like a fridge with a spoiler. Awful!
Takeitslowly
sipod wrote:
What make of 'fridge?. Quite like to get a 'fridge that looks so much like this car.
sidevalve
50 shades of grey...
Pages
Add your comment