2020 Skoda Octavia: sketches show interior design

Firm's sales champion will be revealed on Monday with more space and a radically overhauled infotainment set-up
6 November 2019

Skoda is gearing up to reveal its new Octavia next week, and has published design sketches that show how the interior has been radically overhauled. 

Highlights of the redesign include a new multi-level instrument panel - a first for the Octavia - a reshaped, two-spoke steering wheel, and a free-standing central screen that has been positioned to reflect the recognisable silhouette of the brand's corporate grille design. Elsewhwere, the gear selector has been replaced with a small switch unit, while the Volkswagen Group's Climatronic three-zone air conditioning system makes its Octavia debut. 

Skoda claims the new interior offers more space than that of the outgoing Octavia.

The preview comes following the recent accidental unveiling of the Octavia's front end design, where an official image was posted to Skoda's website.

Shared to a German Skoda forum, the press shot is said to have been taken from the brand's own configurator before being removed. As expected, we can see the new model takes heavily influence from the larger Skoda Superb, alongside the recently introduced Scala.

Our Verdict

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia

Skoda’s practical and spacious family hatchback takes a step up in size

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The 2020 Octavia ditches the controversial split headlamp design of the current car in favour of single units. These bookend a much larger grille, which brings the car into line with the rest of the range, while the influence of the Superb is clear in a new clamshell bonnet.

The Superb-esque accents are developed in the Octavia’s profile, particularly in the saloon version here. The car has deeper swage lines and more pronounced contours compared with the outgoing model, and an overall look that is more angular. In the estate version, spotted earlier this year in testing, a rear spoiler wraps around the sloping rear window. In both models, the tailgate and tail-light design bears no resemblance to today’s Octavia.

It’s not expected that the fourth-gen Octavia will grow in exterior dimensions as it’ll make use of an updated version of the MQB platform used by today’s model, as well as the next-generation Golf. However, VW insiders tell us that the Mk8 Golf will use a greater percentage of lightweight metal, reducing kerbweight by around 50kg - that could also be the case for the Octavia.

The 2020 Octavia’s engine range will be familiar, featuring an updated iteration of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol at the bottom of the range, with the 1.5-litre ‘TSI Evo’ unit also available. Diesels will still feature prominently in the range in 1.6 and 2.0-litre form, while larger engine choices will also benefit from 48v mild hybrid technology to improve efficiency.

With the VW Group’s extensive electrification programme spreading across all brands, it’s very likely that a plug-in hybrid Octavia will be offered for the first time. However, the vRS performance brand is also still very much alive, so we should see more powerful options to make this the fastest Octavia yet.

It's not yet clear if next week's unveiling will include the estate or the hatchback. Expect it to go on sale either right at the end of 2019 or early next year. 

READ MORE

New Volkswagen Golf Mk8: high-tech cabin design shown​

Skoda Scala review

Skoda Octavia vRS review

Join the debate

Comments
21

Daniel Joseph

29 May 2019

The plastic addenda makes for a much more effective disguise than those swirly patterns, IMHO. We could already guess that the silhouettes of the Octavia saloon and estate will not change greatly,  and the pictures above give no clue as to how the details (bodyside creases, lamp shapes etc.) will be executed.  Hence, the pictures are pretty much worthless.

XLR8

29 May 2019

...It's going to look like a Skoda!

abkq

29 May 2019
Whatever the disguise, looks like a very wide car. Don't understand.

WallMeerkat

29 May 2019
abkq wrote:

Whatever the disguise, looks like a very wide car. Don't understand.

The Rapid (and Toledo twin) was mk1 Octavia sized, but rejecting the current styling trope of being overly wide, so easy to park and navigate down rural (and urban traffic!) lanes. Replaced by the Focus clone Scala.

JMax18

29 May 2019

Rejoice!

Has aslways been and will be a great car, but you can buy one once again, now that they have put proper headlights on again.

I still prefer the design of the one 2 generations back but this is a huge improvement

Bishop

30 May 2019

I think Daniel Joseph has it right, the car in the pictures has more cladding on it that it first appears.  It's been made to look like a Superb; I think it might be more differentiated than it has been made to look.

Rich boy spanners

30 May 2019

I wish we could get estate cars with proper vertical rear windows. The extended hatch back sloped window styling restricts what can go in the back, and ultimately estate cars are bought to be practical. This Octavia like all of them so far will be a bit dull, but very useful, be well packaged internally with lots of space, and be easy to live with, which is why I'm on my 4th. They'll sell them without trying.

sipod

30 May 2019

Looks like a fridge with a spoiler. Awful!

Takeitslowly

30 May 2019
sipod wrote:

Looks like a fridge with a spoiler. Awful!

 

What make of 'fridge?. Quite like to get a 'fridge that looks so much like this car.

sidevalve

21 October 2019
A grey one...

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week