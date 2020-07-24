2020 Renault Megane facelift: UK prices and specs revealed

Renault has released pricing and technical spec details of its facelifted Mégane range, which includes an updated RS model and the first ever plug-in hybrid variant.

Priced from £20,740, the Ford Focus rival's standard range has been slimmed down to just two trims: Iconic and sportier RS-Line. Standard kit on the former includes full LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a seven-inch touchscreen sat-nav and driver aids including lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition. RS-Line brings the larger 9.3in touchscreen alongside a host of design upgrades.

The most significant new range addition is the E-Tech plug-in hybrid. Available solely as an estate at launch, it follows on from the Captur crossover that uses the same system: a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to two electric motors and a new, multi-mode clutchless transmission, which Renault claims offers "excellent efficiency and barely noticeable gearchanges".

Making 158bhp, the system features a 9.8kWh, 400V battery that allows a range of 30 miles, and the ability to travel at up to 84mph on electric power alone. It can dispatch 0-62mph in 9.8sec, with Renault claiming up to 217.3mpg and a CO2 figure of 30g/km.

Further revisions across the range include the addition of Renault’s latest Easy Link infotainment system, first seen in the latest Clio, brought in alongside a new 10.2in digital instrument panel. A new level-two autonomous 'Motorway and Traffic Assistant' system is brought in, while new ‘Pure Vision’ LED headlights are offered.

The new RS-Line trim variant replaces GT-Line, while the entry-level RS 280 hot hatch has been dropped. As such, every RS model will be powered by a 296bhp engine and receive a 22lb ft torque boost when mated with the automatic gearbox option. The equipment tally for the RS has also increased, while a Trophy model and the Cup chassis option are still available.