2020 Renault Megane facelift: UK prices and specs revealed

Renault has released pricing and technical spec details of its facelifted Mégane range, which includes an updated RS model and the first ever plug-in hybrid variant.
Priced from £20,740, the Ford Focus rival's standard range has been slimmed down to just two trims: Iconic and sportier RS-Line. Standard kit on the former includes full LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a seven-inch touchscreen sat-nav and driver aids including lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition. RS-Line brings the larger 9.3in touchscreen alongside a host of design upgrades.
The most significant new range addition is the E-Tech plug-in hybrid. Available solely as an estate at launch, it follows on from the Captur crossover that uses the same system: a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to two electric motors and a new, multi-mode clutchless transmission, which Renault claims offers "excellent efficiency and barely noticeable gearchanges".
Making 158bhp, the system features a 9.8kWh, 400V battery that allows a range of 30 miles, and the ability to travel at up to 84mph on electric power alone. It can dispatch 0-62mph in 9.8sec, with Renault claiming up to 217.3mpg and a CO2 figure of 30g/km.
Further revisions across the range include the addition of Renault’s latest Easy Link infotainment system, first seen in the latest Clio, brought in alongside a new 10.2in digital instrument panel. A new level-two autonomous 'Motorway and Traffic Assistant' system is brought in, while new ‘Pure Vision’ LED headlights are offered.
The new RS-Line trim variant replaces GT-Line, while the entry-level RS 280 hot hatch has been dropped. As such, every RS model will be powered by a 296bhp engine and receive a 22lb ft torque boost when mated with the automatic gearbox option. The equipment tally for the RS has also increased, while a Trophy model and the Cup chassis option are still available.
Join the debate
Dunhillion
RS Chassis and Gearbox Updates?
Have Renault updated the sloppy manual gearbox, overly-darty (unpredictable?) 4WS and bone-crushing suspension? My understanding is that these were the main criticisms of the pre-facelift car - updated tech, styling and interior quality are all welcome, but I'd have thought Renault would take this opportunity to bring the RS versions up to Civic Type-R levels of greatness. As an aside, it's a shame that there isn't an option to combine the softer suspension with the LSD.
Rick Maverick
Mighty Megane
Very good Renault model, highly underrated.
superstevie
I've got 2 friends who have
I've got 2 friends who have one of these. Always liked the look of them on the outside. Inside, however, feels a bit cheap compared to my 16plate Golf. Nothing is wrong with it, just not as nice a place to be as it could be.
Hopefully the hybrid won't cost the earth, it will be an interesting addition to the range
V12smig
underated
spent a week being ferried about in an estate GT version in Spain last year, came away well impressed, very quiet, very refined, great ride, comfortable and the interior quality wasn't bad, the big screen worked well..
