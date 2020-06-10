2020 Nissan Qashqai spied testing for the first time

The new Nissan Qashqai has been spied testing in prototype form for the first time ahead of its planned unveiling later this year.

The third generation of the hugely popular SUV is due to go on sale next year, and it's set to continue being built at the Japanese firm’s plant in Sunderland.

With Nissan planning to trim much of its European model line as part of a cost-cutting restructuring, the new Qashqai will be of vital importance to the firm. It sold more than 230,000 examples of the model across Europe in 2018, and it was the fifth best-selling car in the UK last year, despite its age and increasing competition in its class.

Photographers captured three prototype versions of the new Qashqai being put through their paces at a test facility. While the machines sported camouflage wrap, the photographs suggest that the new Qashqai will retain broadly familiar styling, albeit updated with the more angular styling of Nissan’s current design language seen on the recently unveiled new Juke. The front of the car also looks to be slightly lower than on the previous model.

The new Qashqai will continue to use the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF platform, which is also used for the Renault Kadjar and the larger Nissan X-Trail.

While unconfirmed, it's expected that Nissan won’t offer any diesel engines for the new model, but will offer an expanded range of electrified powertrains, ranging from 48V mild-hybrid options to a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on that of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.